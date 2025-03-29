Celebs

Boney Kapoor's emotional throwback recollects Sridevi and Raj Kapoor's interaction during a 'Mr. India' event

"Wait has been worth it," said Raj Kapoor, as per Boney, upon meeting Sridevi
A throwback pic shared by Boney Kapoor
A throwback pic shared by Boney Kapoor
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Bollywood biggie Boney Kapoor's heartfelt Instagram post unveiled a rare glimpse into Hindi film industry's past, showcasing Sridevi's connection with Raj Kapoor during a Mr. India celebration. In a throwback message spoke about the time when Sreedevi received the 'Mr. India' silver jubilee trophy from the late veteran.

Raj Kapoor expressed his admiration for Sridevi

Reminicing the occasion, Boney highlighted, "Sri being presented Mr India Silver jubilee trophy happily by Raj Uncle & in the 3rd picture listening to Raj uncle intensely probably Raj uncle was narrating the plot of ‘Gungat ke Pat Khol’ for which he wanted to cast her."

Further he recalled Raj Kapoor's admiration for Sridevi. He highlights that the legendary actor mentioned to his wife (Krishna Kapoor), "Wait has been worth it."

Boney Kapoor also reminisced the fact that he was affectionately called 'Cinderella' by Raj Kapoor's family during their frequent conversations. Boney also reminisced his mother's (Nirmal Kapoor) presence at the Mr India celebration bash, where this interaction happened.

As per a popular media source, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi met on the sets of this iconic film. Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are their children. Sridevi, an icon of Indian cinema sadly passed away in 2018.

Sridevi
boney kapoor
Raj Kapoor
Mr. India

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com