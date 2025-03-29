Boney Kapoor's emotional throwback recollects Sridevi and Raj Kapoor's interaction during a 'Mr. India' event

Reminicing the occasion, Boney highlighted, "Sri being presented Mr India Silver jubilee trophy happily by Raj Uncle & in the 3rd picture listening to Raj uncle intensely probably Raj uncle was narrating the plot of ‘Gungat ke Pat Khol’ for which he wanted to cast her."

Further he recalled Raj Kapoor's admiration for Sridevi. He highlights that the legendary actor mentioned to his wife (Krishna Kapoor), "Wait has been worth it."

Boney Kapoor also reminisced the fact that he was affectionately called 'Cinderella' by Raj Kapoor's family during their frequent conversations. Boney also reminisced his mother's (Nirmal Kapoor) presence at the Mr India celebration bash, where this interaction happened.

As per a popular media source, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi met on the sets of this iconic film. Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are their children. Sridevi, an icon of Indian cinema sadly passed away in 2018.