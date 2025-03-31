Exclusive: Zoya Afroz opens up on her Eid plans

Zoya Afroz, a name associated with versatility, has traversed quite a path, from being a child artiste to beauty pageant model, and now a familiar face in the world of digital entertainment. Her career, punctuated by roles in cult films and wins at iconic pageants, defines a multifaceted talent. Zoya's incursion into the digital space, with strong roles in shows such as Mukhbir-The Story of a Spy and Matsya Kaand, has cemented her status as a reliable actress who can ace out strong performances.
Apart from the personal successes, Zoya's passion for social causes especially women empowerment reflects the fact that she is committed to creating a difference. Her work with the Uttar Pradesh Police force to create awareness for the women Power helpline 1090 is a reflection of her position as a socially responsible citizen.
As she works on future projects, such as a much-awaited show with Neeraj Pandey and Emraan Hashmi, and the movie Objection My Lord with Pearl V Puri Afroz, she continues to mesmerise the audience with her talent and elegance. The diva opens up on how she spent Eid, in an exclusive conversation with Indulge. Excerpts:
With her multifaceted career and commitment to social causes, Zoya Afroz is a testament to the strength of versatility and purpose. As she launches into new ventures and remains connected with her audience, her reach goes further than the screen.
1. What would you be wearing today for Eid?
I’ll be wearing a pastel peach sharara with delicate embroidery, perfect for the festive mood. The fabric is a soft georgette, giving it a graceful flow, paired with a matching dupatta adorned with subtle sequins. The look is elegant yet comfortable—ideal for celebrating with loved ones.
2. How would you celebrate Eid?
Eid is all about family, gratitude, togetherness and of course lots of delicious food. The day starts with Eid prayers, followed by visiting family and friends, exchanging and sharing warm moments. There’s always a sense of nostalgia and joy in these traditions—dressing up, reliving childhood memories, and enjoying the festive energy around.
3. What will be on the menu?
The Eid feast is always special! The menu will have biryani, succulent kebabs, and sheer khurma. A mix of tradition and indulgence, just like the spirit of Eid!