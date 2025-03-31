Exclusive: Zoya Afroz opens up on her Eid plans

1. What would you be wearing today for Eid?

I’ll be wearing a pastel peach sharara with delicate embroidery, perfect for the festive mood. The fabric is a soft georgette, giving it a graceful flow, paired with a matching dupatta adorned with subtle sequins. The look is elegant yet comfortable—ideal for celebrating with loved ones.

2. How would you celebrate Eid?

Eid is all about family, gratitude, togetherness and of course lots of delicious food. The day starts with Eid prayers, followed by visiting family and friends, exchanging and sharing warm moments. There’s always a sense of nostalgia and joy in these traditions—dressing up, reliving childhood memories, and enjoying the festive energy around.

3. What will be on the menu?

The Eid feast is always special! The menu will have biryani, succulent kebabs, and sheer khurma. A mix of tradition and indulgence, just like the spirit of Eid!