Richard Chamberlain, star of 'Dr. Kildare', dies aged 90

Richard Chamberlain, the Hollywood heartthrob of the 1960s who later earned the title "king of the miniseries," has died at the age of 90. Chamberlain passed away on Saturday night in Waimanalo, Hawaii, following complications from a stroke, according to his publicist, Harlan Boll.

Born George Richard Chamberlain on 31 March 1934 in Beverly Hills, he originally pursued painting before turning to acting after serving in the Korean War. His big break came in 1961 when he was cast as the compassionate Dr James Kildare in NBC’s Dr. Kildare, which ran until 1966. His portrayal of the dedicated physician made him a teen idol, and he was named Most Popular Male Star by Photoplay magazine three years in a row.

Chamberlain reinvented himself in the late 1970s, starring in a string of acclaimed miniseries. He played the lead in Centennial (1978), an epic 24-hour-long adaptation of James Michener’s novel, and followed it with Shogun (1980), based on James Clavell’s story of an English navigator in feudal Japan. His greatest success came with The Thorn Birds (1983), where he played Father Ralph de Bricassart, a priest torn between love and duty. The ABC miniseries, also starring Rachel Ward and Barbara Stanwyck, captivated 100 million viewers. Chamberlain won Golden Globes for Shogun, The Thorn Birds, and Dr. Kildare.

Although best known for television, Chamberlain had a notable film career, appearing in The Music Lovers (1970) as Tchaikovsky, The Madwoman of Chaillot (1969), The Towering Inferno (1974), and The Three Musketeers (1973) and its sequels. His stage presence was equally remarkable, with standout performances as Henry Higgins in a 1994 Broadway revival of My Fair Lady and Captain von Trapp in a 1999 production of The Sound of Music.

For much of his career, Chamberlain concealed his sexuality, adhering to Hollywood’s pressures. In 2003, he publicly came out in his memoir, Shattered Love, sharing his struggles with self-acceptance and his long-term relationship with actor-producer Martin Rabbett.

Following his passing, Rabbett shared a heartfelt tribute: “Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies.”

Richard Chamberlain’s legacy endures through his extensive body of work, spanning television, film, and theatre. His ability to captivate audiences with diverse roles solidified his place as a cherished figure in the entertainment industry.