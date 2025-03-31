Vijay Varma opens up on his upcoming projects you must watch out for

Vijay Varma's rise to fame in Bollywood has been nothing less than meteoric. From the icy confines of Hamza in Darlings to the noble determination of Captain Devi Sharan in Kaalkoot, Vijay has established his shapeshifting skills of playing various characters. He is now set to release two more films, Ul Jalool Ishq and Matka King, which are sure to witness further exploitation of his extensive skillset.

"I'm really looking forward to the upcoming Ul Jalool Ishq. It's a very exciting and a very simple lovely beautiful rich love story," Vijay unveiled, giving us a peek at his upcoming films. This venture promises a possible deviation from his intense roles with a story full of emotion.

At the same time, he's engrossed in wrapping up Matka King." It's again one of those larger-than-life epic tales of a man who discovered a loophole in the system and profited from it," he said, hinting at a riveting investigation of ambition and creativity.

Vijay's professional life is characterised by an obsessive pursuit of artistic development. "The drive actually is to be able to test boundaries and see if I can do better than what I could before. Everything is about opportunities and somehow I've been fortunate enough to receive good opportunities and to work with directors who look more at me than I do at myself," said the Darlings star.

His body of work, a testament to his versatility, features highlights such as Mirzapur, Gully Boy and Jaane Jaan. With Ul Jalool Ishq and Matka King, Vijay continues to make decisions that test himself as well as his audience.