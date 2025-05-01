Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrate 37 years of marriage

According to Female First UK, the donation was divided among multiple organisations including the Motion Picture and Television Fund, the Los Angeles Fire Foundation, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Disaster Relief Fund, the American Red Cross, and MusiCares.

In a joint statement, Hanks and Wilson said:“Like so many of us, we see the loss and devastation wrought by the Altadena and Palisades fires. The challenge of rebuilding these communities is immense. We are incredibly grateful to the first responders and firefighters who risked everything to protect homes and lives.”

They continued,“We are donating $1 million across several organizations to support both the victims and the brave responders. If you can, please join us in donating. Every bit helps.”

Other celebrities who have contributed to the wildfire relief efforts include Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyoncé, Paris Hilton, and The Weeknd.