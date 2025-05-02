Met Gala 2025: Priyanka Chopra to wear two iconic labels on the red carpet

It's official! Priyanka Chopra Jonas is making her return to the Met Gala for a fifth time. Renowned for pushing boundaries with bold and unforgettable fashion choices, Priyanka has established herself as a global style icon. And last year was a particularly big one for Priyanka as she was seen in some of the biggest FROWs and also collaborated with some iconic labels.

Is Priyanka Chopra coming to the Met Gala 2025?

Priyanka Chopra is collaborating with Olivier Rousteing of Balmain and Bvlgari, for her big red carpet moment. It's not clear if Priyanka would be accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas who walked the red carpet with her.

Priyanka skipped the Met Gala in 2024, but in 2023, Priyanka made a splash at the event in a stunning Valentino gown. She wore strapless dress with black bow detail and leather gloves along with a black faille cape with white bow and paired it with Bulgari jewellery. Nick wore black suit and white shirt and the couple's wardrobe was perfectly in sync with the theme of the event, which was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.