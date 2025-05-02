Met Gala 2025: Priyanka Chopra to wear two iconic labels on the red carpet

It's official! Priyanka Chopra Jonas is making her return to the Met Gala for a fifth time. Renowned for pushing boundaries with bold and unforgettable fashion choices, Priyanka has established herself as a global style icon. And last year was a particularly big one for Priyanka as she was seen in some of the biggest FROWs and also collaborated with some iconic labels.
Priyanka Chopra is collaborating with Olivier Rousteing of Balmain and Bvlgari, for her big red carpet moment. It's not clear if Priyanka would be accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas who walked the red carpet with her.
Priyanka skipped the Met Gala in 2024, but in 2023, Priyanka made a splash at the event in a stunning Valentino gown. She wore strapless dress with black bow detail and leather gloves along with a black faille cape with white bow and paired it with Bulgari jewellery. Nick wore black suit and white shirt and the couple's wardrobe was perfectly in sync with the theme of the event, which was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.
The theme this year, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, honors the rich history of Black menswear, emphasizing bold, colorful, and intricate designs that have influenced fashion worldwide. The 2025 Met Gala takes place on Monday, May 5, at The Met Fifth Avenue, Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Exhibition Hall. Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour will co-chair the 2025 Met Gala, alongside honorary chair LeBron James.
This year’s carpet will have some serious desi representation. Rumors suggest Shah Rukh Khan will wear a custom Sabyasachi ensemble, while Kiara Advani who is expecting her first child with Sidharth Malhotra is also expected to attend the Met Gala. Diljit Dosanjh and Isha Ambani are in talks to attend as per reports.