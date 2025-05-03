From father to friend: Brahmanandam and Goutham on life, laughter, and legacy

A father and son duo often represents one of the most special and unspoken bonds in life. There’s a silent communication in such relationships that surpasses words — a deep understanding that needs no explanation. Among the many inspiring stories of father-son relationships, one that stands out is that of legendary actor Kanneganti Brahmanandam, known for his iconic comic roles, and his son Raja Goutham. Recently seen together on screen in the film Brahma Anandam, the duo exudes a charm and warmth that’s hard to miss. CE had the delightful opportunity to sit down with the two cheerful souls and dive into a candid conversation about their unique bond, their experience working together, and the values they hold dear as a family.

On their bond and shared love

Goutham: What you see on screen is a reflection of real life — there’s hardly any difference. The most important thing is, no matter where my dad is — whether at a shoot or away for work — we stay in constant touch. We talk daily, whether on calls or in person. When we’re all at home, we make it a point to have lunch or dinner together. Family has always been the priority. There’s a lot of love, no conflicts — just fun and mutual respect. Since childhood, I’ve shared everything with him. We spent a few years in Madras and missed him a lot during that time. But once we moved back to Hyderabad, that brought us even closer. Our bond has only grown stronger ever since.

Brahmanandam: Typically, father-son relationships tend to be seen as a bit strict or formal. But in our case, we’re more like friends. We’re three families living under one roof — each with our own space, but united by love. We always come together at mealtime, and that’s our moment to connect. I believe a family should never let division or distance creep in. Parents should strive to be friendly, approachable, and emotionally present. I often say this jokingly — I became Goutham’s father by accident — but that doesn’t mean parenthood is about authority or property. It’s about nurturing love, understanding, and togetherness. That’s how we build what we proudly call a ‘sweet family’.

On their experience in the film

Goutham: For me, the most memorable moment in the film is the final scene where I hug my father. That moment came straight from my heart. I held him tightly — it wasn’t acting, it was real emotion. Working with him was a special experience throughout, but that particular scene felt deeply personal and meaningful to me.

Brahmanandam: There are many wonderful moments in the film, but one scene that stands out for me is where Goutham’s character is sitting alone, lost in thought. He’s talking to his friend, played by Vennela Kishore, reminiscing about his childhood and worrying that he might lose his grandfather too. It’s a beautifully emotional moment. I watched him perform that scene and truly felt he gave it everything. It touched the audience as well — you could feel the emotion in the theatre. As a father, it made me emotional too. I feel sad thinking about the weight of that scene, but proud because Goutham earned a lot of praise for his performance. He truly shone in this film.

On Goutham as a son and Brahmanandam as a father

Goutham: He was never strict — and I’m not just saying that because we’re in an interview. He gave us everything we wanted, but always reminded us that there’s a line we shouldn’t cross. He believed in freedom with responsibility. We were never forced into anything — we were allowed to be ourselves, and that freedom shaped who we are.

Brahmanandam: Let me share something that might surprise people — from the day they were born, I’ve never laid a hand on either of my sons. Not once. I’ve always believed: this is my blood, my heir — how can I harm him? There’s a belief passed down in generations that discipline must be enforced with strictness, even harshness — like the poem ‘Mokkai Vangandi Manai Vanguna’. But I never agreed with that. I didn’t raise my children that way. I don’t believe in instilling fear, nor do I interfere in their lives. My only request to other parents — and you can take this as a suggestion — don’t restrict your children unnecessarily and never compare them with others. Some may take it well, but others may internalise it and suffer quietly. Let me give you an example. Goutham studied at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and had a classmate named Jyosthna. He liked her very much. Years passed, they went their separate ways, and one day he came to me and said, ‘I love this girl.’ He brought his mother and brother with him for support, maybe expecting some drama or opposition. But I simply asked, ‘Will you both be happy together?’ That’s all that mattered to me. I called the girl’s parents, and eventually, they got married. Today, Jyosthna is his wife. He didn’t commit a crime — he fell in love. Why should I judge him? I accepted him, just as any parent should.

Fun moments together

Brahmanandam: At our dining table, the most important person is the mother. She’s the true head of the family. Our mealtimes aren’t serious — we fill them with laughter, jokes, and light-hearted conversations. I truly believe that happiness is the real ‘Aishwaryam’ — happiness is our wealth, our true property.

Goutham: Lunch and dinner times have always been special for me. Since childhood, there’s a tradition that hasn’t faded — he still mixes food on my plate and feeds me the first mudda (bite). Even today, that hasn’t changed. And to be honest, I don’t think food ever tastes the same unless he feeds me that first bite. There’s a kind of magic in it — an emotion that’s hard to describe.

Brahmanandam: Sometimes, he pretends he doesn’t want to eat — he’ll walk around the table and quietly stand beside me. If I ask what’s wrong, he just says, ‘Nothing,’ and waits for that bite. Life is all about such simple joys. A rickshaw puller ends his hard day with a peaceful meal and drink — that’s real happiness. We often make the mistake of comparing lives, but the truth is, there’s a big difference between being financially poor and having a poor mindset. A person with fewer means can still lead a rich life — if there’s happiness in the family, that’s true wealth.

Goutham: Gratitude and contentment — these are the biggest values I’ve learned from my father. They’re what I want to pass on to my own kids.

Brahmanandam: Gratitude is everything. Some people question why I still touch actor Chiranjeevi garu’s feet and seek his blessings, even though I’m older than him. My answer is simple — if you’re starving and someone gives you food, your gratitude to that person should be unconditional, regardless of their age or status. There’s no ego or politics in it — just humility and thankfulness.

Goutham: Speaking of happy times, right now he’s enjoying the best phase of his life — being a grandfather. My son Partha and my daughter Meera are his world. Brahmanandam: Absolutely, I’m enjoying every bit of it. Some people feel they’ve grown old once they become grandparents. I’ve never understood that mindset. Just dressing in trendy clothes or styling your hair doesn’t make you young. Youth is in your heart, in your spirit.

Goutham: We try to be strict with our kids, but once they go to their grandfather, it’s a different story. If we tell them to drink milk, they run to him saying, ‘I don’t want to,’ and he immediately sides with them!

Brahmanandam: That’s the charm of joint families. There may be small disagreements, but the love and togetherness make everything worth it. We don’t interfere in each other’s lives — we simply live with contentment, enjoying what we have, and that’s the beauty of our home.

One proud moment

Goutham: One of the proudest moments for me happened recently during the dubbing session for Brahma Anandam. Dad saw an emotional scene and immediately called me — he was choking up with emotion. It was rare and very special because he’s someone who speaks directly, without filters. That phone call meant the world to me. I’ll never forget it. It’s the best compliment I’ve ever received since I began acting.

Brahmanandam: For me, it’s not about acting or performance. My proudest moments as a father come from something much simpler — I’ve never received a single complaint about my sons from anyone. As a parent, that’s all you can ask for. That alone makes me feel truly blessed.

Meme moments at home

Goutham: I love the memes on social media — especially the ones featuring dad. He wasn’t very active on Instagram earlier, but he’s started using it now. Whenever I come across a meme that’s funny or clever, I send it to him. Honestly, I’m amazed at the creativity of these meme creators. They pick scenes from movies released years ago and somehow remember every expression. Their memory and timing are just next-level.

Brahmanandam: People often tell me I should take copyrights on those memes and earn from them. But just think about the recognition they’ve given me! It’s been 4–5 years since I reduced my appearances in films, yet these memes have kept me relevant. In fact, people now call me the ‘Meme God.’ Some have even told me, ‘Because of your comedy, our families get through tough times with a smile.’ That’s worth more than money to me. If I start charging for memes, what right would I have to speak about values or philosophy? I’ve done 1,264 films — and these memers actually watch them, pick up tiny expressions, and turn them into stickers and memes. People send them to each other in chats. Even stars like Allu Arjun and Prabhas use them. Rajamouli garu uses them too! There are so many languages in the world — and now there’s one more: the Brahmi language!

Challenges as father and son

Goutham: Our time in Chennai was quite difficult. Dad was working elsewhere while my mom, brother, and I stayed together. We missed him a lot. Whenever he got a break, he’d come to Chennai for just a day or two before heading back to work. Each time he left, we would cry — it was painful. That period shaped a lot of our emotions as a family. Things changed drastically once we moved to Hyderabad; life felt more connected again.

Brahmanandam: For me, the experience of being away from my family touches a deeper, philosophical chord. It’s common in our culture for parents to feel that their children shouldn’t go through the same hardships they did. I come from a very modest background, and my only goal in life was to ensure my children never faced what I had to. I didn’t act in films for fame — I worked so I could give my family a good life. There were long stretches when I couldn’t see my children for months due to my shooting schedules. Watching them grow up in flashes — in sudden moments — would hit me hard emotionally, but I never showed it. Had I prioritised my emotions and stepped away from work, I wouldn’t have reached where I am today. Now, thankfully, I return home by 6 pm and cherish every moment with my family. A house is more than a place — it’s an emotion. And when my grandchildren run up to me, that’s the truest kind of joy. No one is right or wrong — we’re all just wired differently.

Emotional moments

Goutham: One of the most emotional phases in our lives was when dad underwent bypass surgery. It was incredibly intense for my brother and me. Until he returned home safe, our minds were completely consumed with worry.

Brahmanandam: I still remember — and I don’t even know if I should be saying this — Goutham used to bathe me during that time. Both my sons would massage my legs when I was tired, trying to ease my pain in any small way they could. They took the initiative without even being asked. Those moments go beyond emotion — they speak of pure love. That kind of care, that kind of silent understanding… it’s the deepest bond a parent could ask for.

Working with Vennela Kishore

Goutham: Kishore has been a close friend of mine for nearly eight years now. We share a great rapport, which made acting with him incredibly comfortable. That ease translated on screen. He also shares the same kind of comfort level with dad, which made our scenes together flow naturally.

Brahmanandam: I’ve known Kishore ever since he started acting. I never felt like I was performing alongside a co-actor — there’s a genuine mutual respect. What’s interesting is that the role Goutham played in the film was initially offered to Kishore. But he felt he wouldn’t do justice to the character and actually suggested Goutham’s name for it. Until then, I had no idea my son would be cast as the grandson. That gesture shows the bond and professional integrity Kishore brings with him.

Goutham: When I first read the script, I was nervous. Kishore is one of the top comedians, and to perform alongside him felt intimidating. But once we got on set, his warmth and support made me feel at ease right away.

Brahmanandam’s autobiography and biopic by Tharun Bhascker

Brahmanandam: My autobiography has been published in both Telugu and English. Pranay, who worked closely with Tharun Bhascker, translated it into English. After discussing it with Tharun, my younger son Siddhu — who studied filmmaking in New York — suggested that we turn the book into a film. At first, I wasn’t interested. I usually prefer to stay behind the scenes when it comes to personal matters like this. But they eventually convinced me by saying it would be streamed globally on platforms like Amazon or Netflix. That idea caught my attention. Tharun is not just a director in this case — he’s a passionate admirer. He was deeply inspired by my journey and came to me with the intention of telling that story on screen. After reading my book, his conviction and passion moved me. That’s how I agreed to the project.

Goutham: What makes this biopic special is Tharun’s genuine admiration for my dad. It’s not just another project for him. The love and respect he has will reflect in every frame. That emotional connection is very rare, and I believe it will give the film an entirely different energy.

Upcoming projects together

Brahmanandam: I’ve decided I won’t work with Goutham again (laughs). He ends up getting all the credit! When I already know I’ll lose the battle, why enter the war? That just shows how well he performed in the film.

Goutham: It would be a great privilege to work with dad again. Who wouldn’t want that opportunity? If I get the chance, I’ll definitely take it. In fact, a Malayalam director recently approached us with an idea. We’re still in talks, and I hope it materialises. Let’s see!

Brahmanandam: To be honest, I haven’t yet found a role that fully satisfies me. But there’s a concept I’ve carried in my heart for a long time — a story where I play three roles — a grandfather with traditional values, a helpless father, and a mentally challenged son. It revolves around a fractured family dynamic: the son is a stepson to his father’s new wife, who isn’t willing to care for him. Yet, the family lives comfortably off the wealth inherited from the mother’s side — the boy’s mother. The grandfather is the one who acknowledges this and respects the child. Each character is right in their own way, and the story reflects that conflict. The climax is emotionally intense — the father is forced to leave the son behind in a barren place, and the film ends with a quote from above (God): ‘Dear friends, this is not his fault, but mine. Show compassion, offer love, do not ridicule.’ I believe I can portray the father and grandfather, but I might not be suitable for the grandson’s role anymore. Still, it’s a dream project.

Goutham: Dad has been nurturing this story idea for a long time now. It’s something really close to his heart.

Dad as an artist

Goutham: I vividly remember one of dad’s sketches of Lord Venkateshwara. During the pandemic, when the film shoots were halted, he finally had time to go back to one of his first loves — painting. He started off with just a pen and paper and slowly immersed himself completely into sketching. One of the most moving pieces he made was a portrait of an Israeli girl who had lost her family in the war. The original was a photograph taken by a war photographer, and dad recreated it with such detail — especially the eyes. He’s incredibly precise when it comes to that. I haven’t exhibited his work yet, but I’m planning to organise an art show featuring his sketches. They truly deserve a platform.

Message to fans

Brahmanandam: Inspiration isn’t something you can generalise or impose. Each person finds their own spark in their own time.

Goutham: One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned from dad is to keep working, no matter what. Don’t sit idle waiting for opportunities to come to you — just keep moving, keep creating, and eventually, you’ll reach your goal. That’s something I truly believe in and live by.

Upcoming films

Goutham: I’m currently working on a film called Vibe, directed by the same person who made Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. We’ve completed shooting the second half, and now I’m working on getting into shape for the first half, which requires me to lose some weight. I’m putting in the effort and really looking forward to giving it my best.

Story by Shreya Veronica