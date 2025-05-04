Babil Khan breaks down in viral video, team clarifies intent in statement

A video featuring actor Babil Khan expressing his frustrations with the film industry has gone viral, sparking a wave of concern and discussion on social media.
In the emotional clip, Babil is seen visibly upset and in tears, stating, “Bollywood is so f***ed. Bollywood is so, so rude,” while mentioning names like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and singer Arijit Singh.
In light of the viral video, Babil Khan’s team issued a statement on Sunday. “Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have tough days, and this was one of them,” it read, reassuring fans of his safety. The statement also clarified that Babil’s comments were “widely misinterpreted,” emphasising that his references to fellow artists were meant as “genuine admiration” for their contributions to Indian cinema.
Shortly after sharing the video, Babil reportedly took it down and later deactivated his Instagram account, which only added to fans' worries. The clip quickly made its way to Reddit, where users began speculating about his well-being. One comment noted, “He is young and vulnerable in a very competitive space without a father.” Another expressed hope, saying, “I hope he comes back stronger than ever.”
Babil has frequently shared his feelings about the gap left by his father, the iconic Irrfan Khan, whose passing in 2020 sent shockwaves through the industry. Just last week, on the fifth anniversary of Irrfan’s death, Babil wrote a touching tribute, saying, “I will hug you so tight, and I will cry, then we’ll laugh, just like we used to.”
Only time will tell how this moment will influence Babil’s journey, but for now, fans are hoping he returns feeling heard and stronger.