Babil Khan receives support from Kubbra Sait, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal after meltdown video

In the emotional video, Babil—son of the late Irrfan Khan—called out actors such as Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and singer Arijit Singh, stating that they had been 'so rude'. His candour led to intense online speculation and debate.

Among the first to come out in his defence was Kubbra Sait, who shared a heartfelt post on social media: "This boy, Babil Khan, is someone I have all the admiration for... It’s not easy to be thrown into the deep waters with no raft... His openness to the new is BIG. It’s HUGE." Urging empathy, she added, "Be kind. You never know what someone else is carrying."