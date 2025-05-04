Babil Khan receives support from Kubbra Sait, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal after meltdown video

Actor Kubbra Sait has penned a powerful open note in support of Babil Khan after the latter broke down in a now-deleted Instagram video, calling out rudeness and bullying within the industry. The clip, which quickly went viral—especially on Reddit—named several industry figures and sparked widespread concern after Babil deactivated his account.
In the emotional video, Babil—son of the late Irrfan Khan—called out actors such as Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and singer Arijit Singh, stating that they had been 'so rude'. His candour led to intense online speculation and debate.
Among the first to come out in his defence was Kubbra Sait, who shared a heartfelt post on social media: "This boy, Babil Khan, is someone I have all the admiration for... It’s not easy to be thrown into the deep waters with no raft... His openness to the new is BIG. It’s HUGE." Urging empathy, she added, "Be kind. You never know what someone else is carrying."
Soon after, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi—one of the names mentioned—broke his silence via an Instagram Story. Without naming Babil directly, Siddhant addressed the media and online trolls: “I usually never engage in sh*t written about me and my colleagues, but this one’s personal… Stop looking for drama here. All of us are working hard to bring drama to your screens.”
He added a powerful line in Hindi: “Koshish jaari hai hamari taraf se, aur aap bhi koshish karein ki koi bhi judgement dene se pehle ek baar soch lein.” (We’re trying our best. You should also try—before passing judgement, just pause and think.) In a separate story, Siddhant shared a video of Babil writing, accompanied by the quote: "Mujhe Itihaas likhna hai, Kitaab nahi" (I want to write history, not just a book).
Raghav Juyal, another name mentioned by Babil, also extended public support. He posted a brief but clear message: "BABIL is my family and I am always with him no matter what." His post signals that the incident may have stemmed from a misunderstanding, one that’s now being addressed with empathy rather than ego.
Babil’s team has since released a statement clarifying that the viral video was 'widely misinterpreted' and that the names he mentioned were, in fact, meant to express admiration for their work in Hindi cinema. In a rare display of unity, it’s also revealing who chooses compassion over chaos.