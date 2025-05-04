Priyanka Sarkar on playing Suhita in Bhamini

A

See, it is not just about a new director. The question arises in my mind with every project. But we don’t have any other option than taking this leap of faith. As people say, the best work of my career till date is Chirodini Tumi Je Amar. I am blessed to have it as my debut, but we had to have that faith in Raj Chakraborty. It was his debut film too. If you have a look at my filmography, you will find that I have worked with many new directors, who have made more films in the future, fortunately, but their first project was with me. I like working with new directors, they come with a different kind of enthusiasm. What I can do is that when I am in front of the character, I can try my best to do justice to the character, whether I could bring the director’s vision to life is very important, and how the working experience of my co-actors, directors, and production house is with me. If we bother about the outcome of the film too much, it might hamper my mental health.