The Met Gala curse: Do celebrity couples really break up after their red carpet debut?

Met Gala isn't just one of fashion's biggest nights, it's also a great venue to hard launch your bae if you're rich and famous. And several celebrities have chosen the Met Gala red carpet to be the launch pad of their couple debut, only to meet a rather unfortunate fate a few months later.

As it turns out, there might be something called a Met Gala curse and couples who attend the gala together are apparently doomed to split shortly after, usually within the same year.

The Met Gala curse is not too different from the Oscar 'love' curse, which is a superstition that any female star who wins the Academy Award for Best Actress will split with her partner or husband over the latter's infidelity.

What is the Met Gala curse and is it real?

According to the superstition of the Met Gala curse, if a celebrity couple make their red carpet debut or attends the highly sought-after Met Gala event together, they will break up shortly after. There have been multiple instances when celebrities have debuted their relationship on the Met Gala red carpet only to split within a few months.