The Met Gala curse: Do celebrity couples really break up after their red carpet debut?
Met Gala isn't just one of fashion's biggest nights, it's also a great venue to hard launch your bae if you're rich and famous. And several celebrities have chosen the Met Gala red carpet to be the launch pad of their couple debut, only to meet a rather unfortunate fate a few months later.
As it turns out, there might be something called a Met Gala curse and couples who attend the gala together are apparently doomed to split shortly after, usually within the same year.
The Met Gala curse is not too different from the Oscar 'love' curse, which is a superstition that any female star who wins the Academy Award for Best Actress will split with her partner or husband over the latter's infidelity.
What is the Met Gala curse and is it real?
According to the superstition of the Met Gala curse, if a celebrity couple make their red carpet debut or attends the highly sought-after Met Gala event together, they will break up shortly after. There have been multiple instances when celebrities have debuted their relationship on the Met Gala red carpet only to split within a few months.
For instance, Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal were together for more than two years, from around early 2020 to December 2022. They kept their relationship pretty private during the first few months and only went official at the red carpet in 2022. It was also reported that they were engaged. But a few months later, in December, the two went their own separate ways and Phoebe's new song "Ghost in the Machine," was apparently an allusion to their breakup.
Several other celebrity couples experienced a similar fate after their Met Gala appearance. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made their Met Gala debut in 2017 and broke up that same year in October, after dating for ten months.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had been going steady for more than a year, until they attended the Met Gala in May 2022. The couple split soon after, roughly two months later. Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan, who were in a relationship for approximately one year before "taking a break" in December 2024, had also attended the Met Gala that year.
Some other couples who have seemingly been affected by this bizarre superstition are Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal, FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, Grimes and Elon Musk and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.
Quite a few celebrity couples might make their red carpet debut this year. Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet who have been seen at quite a few award shows might walk the red carpet together. Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper may make their red carpet debut, and Zendaya might even walk the carpet with her fiance Tom Hiddleston. And needless to say fans are worried over the Met Gala curse which if real can cause any celebrity couple to split up!