Here's how Hrithik Roshan became the richest star kid in Bollywood

Are all star kids spanking rich? In Bollywood getting great films doesn't guarantee you a spot on the list of richest stars. Most A-listers who have steadily grown their net worths over several years have also make smart business decisions and timely investments. Hrithik Roshan, for instance, is a great example. As per reports most of his wealth mainly comes from his sportswear brand, HRX, which is worth around ₹7,300 crore.
This doesn't just make it one of the most successful businesses run by an Indian actor but also makes Hrithik Roshan the richest star kid! His reported net worth is a remarkable ₹3100 crore, which eclipses that of Salman Khan, who is estimated to be around ₹2900 crore, Alia Bhatt at ₹550 crore, Kareena Kapoor with a net worth of ₹500 crore, and Ranbir Kapoor, whose estimated wealth is ₹345 crore.
Hrithik Roshan is set to reprise his role in the highly anticipated sequel "War 2," for which he is reportedly charging a fee somewhere in the range of ₹48 crore to 80 crore and he was last seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter for which he was reportedly paid ₹85 crore. He is also poised to embark on a new chapter in his career, as he is expected to make his directorial debut with the next installment of the "Krrish" franchise, "Krrish 4."
While his acting career forms the cornerstone of his wealth, Hrithik Roshan has strategically diversified his income streams, venturing into successful business enterprises and making shrewd investments. A significant contributor to his impressive net worth is his lifestyle and sportswear brand, HRX.
Hrithik also owns his own production house, FilmKraft Productions Pvt Ltd, which has been responsible for producing some of his notable films.
With over 47 million followers on Instagram alone, Hrithik Roshan also has a massive reach, making him a highly sought-after personality for brand collaborations. His various sources of income include lucrative brand endorsement deals, engaging in branded posts on social media platforms, and appearing in advertisements and commercials for a wide range of products and services. He has been featured in campaigns promoting brands such as Mobil 1, RuPay, Mountain Dew, Burger King, and Rado. He also represents popular brands like Myntra, Zomato, Clear, Zebronics, and Beardo.
Hrithik Roshan currently owns a sea-facing house located in Juhu, Mumbai, which is reportedly valued at approximately ₹100 crore, according to Money Tree Realty. In addition to his Mumbai residence, he owns a luxurious farmhouse in Lonavala, a popular getaway destination, which is valued at around ₹33 crore.