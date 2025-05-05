Here's how Hrithik Roshan became the richest star kid in Bollywood

Are all star kids spanking rich? In Bollywood getting great films doesn't guarantee you a spot on the list of richest stars. Most A-listers who have steadily grown their net worths over several years have also make smart business decisions and timely investments. Hrithik Roshan, for instance, is a great example. As per reports most of his wealth mainly comes from his sportswear brand, HRX, which is worth around ₹7,300 crore.

How did Hrithik Roshan become the richest star kid in Bollywood?

This doesn't just make it one of the most successful businesses run by an Indian actor but also makes Hrithik Roshan the richest star kid! His reported net worth is a remarkable ₹3100 crore, which eclipses that of Salman Khan, who is estimated to be around ₹2900 crore, Alia Bhatt at ₹550 crore, Kareena Kapoor with a net worth of ₹500 crore, and Ranbir Kapoor, whose estimated wealth is ₹345 crore.