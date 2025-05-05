Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan's fans gather outside his hotel ahead of his red carpet debut

The Met Gala is already starting and Shah Rukh Khan's fans can't keep calm as they await King Khan's red carpet debut at the fashion's biggest night. Shah Rukh Khan is making his Met Gala debut this year which will be held on Monday, May 5, at The Met Fifth Avenue, Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Exhibition Hall. The star is reportedly wearing Sabyasachi for his red carpet appearance. Shah Rukh Khan arrived in New York and a viral video shows him arriving at JFK airport along with his manager Pooja Dadlani.

Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his Met Gala debut

Shah Rukh Khan’s desi fans in New York have already started gathering outside his hotel waiting for a glimpse of his look. The fans of SRK are stationed outside the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City, with posters and Shah Rukh is set to leave the hotel shortly as the red carpet has already been rolled out at the venue.