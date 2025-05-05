Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan's fans gather outside his hotel ahead of his red carpet debut

The Met Gala is already starting and Shah Rukh Khan's fans can't keep calm as they await King Khan's red carpet debut at the fashion's biggest night. Shah Rukh Khan is making his Met Gala debut this year which will be held on Monday, May 5, at The Met Fifth Avenue, Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Exhibition Hall. The star is reportedly wearing Sabyasachi for his red carpet appearance. Shah Rukh Khan arrived in New York and a viral video shows him arriving at JFK airport along with his manager Pooja Dadlani.
Shah Rukh Khan’s desi fans in New York have already started gathering outside his hotel waiting for a glimpse of his look. The fans of SRK are stationed outside the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City, with posters and Shah Rukh is set to leave the hotel shortly as the red carpet has already been rolled out at the venue.
Less than a week ago, popular fashion platform Diet Sabya revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will grace the iconic carpet in stunning designs by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
“As per our sources obviously,” the account teased, before confirming that the ‘two titans’ are joining forces for Met Gala 2025. The post sent Threads and Twitter into a frenzy.
The speculation began when Diet Sabya hinted at a major Bollywood fashion moment. Fans quickly pieced together the clues, identifying SRK as the Bollywood star and Sabyasachi as the luxury brand in question. While some had thrown names like Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh into the mix, the confirmation of the King of Bollywood has undoubtedly taken centre stage.
This year’s theme for the exhibit at The Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which will examine the historical and cultural emergence of the Black dandy. With SRK’s star power and Sabyasachi’s exquisite craftsmanship, expectations are soaring for a truly unforgettable moment on the Met steps.
This year’s carpet will have some serious desi representation. Priyanka Chopra will walk the red carpet in Balmain while Kiara Advani who is expecting her first child with Sidharth Malhotra is also set to attend the Met Gala. Diljit Dosanjh will also make his red carpet debut at the Met Gala.