Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan recovering in hospital after road accident

Pawandeep Rajan, the Indian Idol 12 winner who sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the wee hours of Monday is recovering in hospital. Reports suggested that his car collided with a stationary truck near Ahmedabad on National Highway 9.

The police said he was administered first aid at a private hospital and later shifted to a medical facility in Noida by his relatives. The police are investigating what led to the collision. A video of him in hospital that went viral showed Rajan with bandaged right arm and left leg. The video also showed Pawandeep being attended to by medical professionals. Fans poured in wishes for him to get well soon.

Who is Pawandeep Rajan?

Twenty eight-year-old Pawandeep Rajan hails from Champawat, Uttarakhand and comes from a family of Kumoni folk music. His parents and sister are also folk singers.

In 2015, he bagged a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh at The Voice of India, as part of Shaan's team. While he guided youngsters on Superstar Singer 2, he continued to build his music career with singles, some among them being Fursat, Yaad, Mazoor Dil and Tere Liye.



He shot to fame with Indian Idol Season 12, where he won the hearts of many with his euphonious voice. He is said to have won a car and nearly Rs 25 lakh in cash as prize. Some of the other finalists at the contest were Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya.



In previous interviews to the media, Pawandeep has said it's important for him to remain deeply connected with music, whether composing, playing instruments or singing. The singer has collaborated with other artistes and is also said to be doing a score for a Bollywood film.

