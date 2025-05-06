Met Gala 2025 : What’s A$AP Rocky really saying with that 90-carat revolver umbrella?

Trust A$AP Rocky to turn controversy into couture. The rapper made a thunderous entrance at the 2025 Met Gala, not with flamboyant frills or shock-value stunts, but with a quietly loaded accessory that said more than any press release could.
Clad in a classic black suit — which he confirmed he designed himself as an homage to Harlem — Rocky looked polished, poised, and deliberately restrained. But it was the umbrella that did the talking. Crafted by jeweller Briony Raymond, the bespoke piece featured 90 carats of diamonds and a revolver-shaped handle that drew immediate attention — and speculation.
Was it a sly nod to his recent gun trial? A courtroom allegory cloaked in Met Gala opulence? Twitter (or X, for those keeping up) lit up with theories faster than you can say ‘verdict’. The rapper was acquitted in February of two felony assault charges related to a shooting involving A$AP Relli — a case that could have landed him 24 years behind bars. The jury returned a ‘not guilty’ verdict in just three hours.
Now, three months later, he’s holding a weapon-shaped umbrella like it’s part of a James Bond sequel titled The Acquittal. The symbolism isn’t subtle, and that’s precisely the point. If the Met Gala theme was tailoring Black style, Rocky tailored a message — elegant, defiant, and diamond-encrusted.
Also not lost on fans? The umbrella-as-prop may double as a wink to Rihanna’s 2007 breakout hit Umbrella, with Rocky arriving solo as she prepares to welcome their third child. In a night steeped in style codes and subtext, A$AP Rocky’s ensemble was less about fashion statements and more about cultural punctuation marks. And whether it was defiance, performance, or both — it was executed with Harlem finesse.