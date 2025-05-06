Met Gala 2025 : What’s A$AP Rocky really saying with that 90-carat revolver umbrella?

Clad in a classic black suit — which he confirmed he designed himself as an homage to Harlem — Rocky looked polished, poised, and deliberately restrained. But it was the umbrella that did the talking. Crafted by jeweller Briony Raymond, the bespoke piece featured 90 carats of diamonds and a revolver-shaped handle that drew immediate attention — and speculation.

Was it a sly nod to his recent gun trial? A courtroom allegory cloaked in Met Gala opulence? Twitter (or X, for those keeping up) lit up with theories faster than you can say ‘verdict’. The rapper was acquitted in February of two felony assault charges related to a shooting involving A$AP Relli — a case that could have landed him 24 years behind bars. The jury returned a ‘not guilty’ verdict in just three hours.