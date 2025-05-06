Singer Shaan comes out in support of Sonu Nigam, says people should be ‘more patient and tolerant’

Singer Shaan has voiced his support for fellow musician Sonu Nigam, urging the public to be more patient and tolerant in the face of differing opinions and emotional expression.

Speaking at a recent musical event in Mumbai, Shaan called for greater patience and tolerance in the music industry. Reflecting on his own experiences, Shaan revealed how he, too, has faced similar challenges where certain performances or videos went viral, sparking controversy. He emphasised that in such situations, inclusivity and understanding are key. Shaan also pointed out the unfairness in expecting artists to perform in languages outside their repertoire.

Shaan opens up on the Sonu Nigam controversy

When asked about the ongoing language row in light of the recent Sonu Nigam controversy, Shaan told a news agency, “It has happened to me as well. We used to go to a place, and some of its videos went viral. But the point is that we have to be inclusive. We have to be more tolerant. And music is a universal language. Sometimes we listen to songs whose language we do not understand. But after listening to the song, we feel a different happiness. Or we get a different pleasure.”

“So, people should be a little more patient, a little more tolerant. If you have chosen an artist, then you know what language most of his songs are in. So, if you insist that you do the whole show in some other language, then it is unfair, it should not be like that. Having said that, this is not something to do with Karnataka, nothing to do with just Karnataka. It has happened in almost every state across India. With me, it has happened in many places. This is nothing new. We have to bear it and the show must go on,” he added.

For those unaware, Sonu Nigam faced significant backlash following an incident at his recent concert at East Point College in Virgonagar, Bengaluru, where he refused to honour a fan’s request to sing a Kannada song. During the event, Sonu expressed discomfort with the way the fan made the request and controversially compared the situation to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

His comments ignited outrage among members of the Kannada-speaking community, leading a pro-Kannada organisation to file a formal complaint, accusing him of inciting linguistic division.