Met Gala 2025: Five celebs we missed at this year's red carpet

It is evident by now that the Met Gala isn’t just fashion’s biggest night, but has come to be a cultural spectacle intersecting art, identity, and drama under the blinding lights of the red carpet and paparazzi flashes. Year after year, it serves up a buffet of bold statements, meme-worthy moments, and unexpected pairings that keep both fashion critics and pop culture fanatics on their toes. But even in the thick of all this, there’s always a lingering sense of what could have been.
Met 2025 gave us its share of headline-making looks and show-stopping entrances, but it also left behind a trail of question marks. Who could’ve aced the theme to a tea but wasn’t present? From fashion’s perennial muses to unexpected icons who’ve previously redefined what it means to “understand the assignment,” these five missing celebrities left an undeniable void amidst the glitz and glamour. So who didn’t show up—but absolutely should have? Let’s take a look at the stars who, despite being miles away, managed to dominate our Met Gala conversations.
Alia Bhatt
Very few debut leaving a lasting impression on the carpet while also making it to the best dressed list, and Bhatt managed to conquer both. In Fact she upped her game for her second look and went above and beyond donning a customised Sabyasachi Saree with a 23-foot-long train–a look for the books. With her absence this year, we only wonder how the actress could’ve played around with her look had she attended the event.
Lady Gaga
Gaga has always been known to not only serve iconic looks on the carpet, but also make her appearances into full-fledged performances for the crowd and carpet. Starting right from her 16 minute long entrance with several outfit changes in 2019 to sky-high heels with Versace’s ensemble in, she would’ve surely nailed this year’s theme to the tea making the Met what it is supposed to be— opulence and extravagance in its best form.
Naomi Campbell
While Campbell confirmed the reason for her absence on her instagram quoting "I was so honored to be invited to tonight’s big event, but regretfully cannot make it”. A true icon, Naomi Campbell’s absence this year was deeply felt. With her powerful legacy as one of fashion’s most trailblazing Black supermodels, she would’ve embodied the theme with unmatched grace. Known for blending heritage with high fashion, Naomi has never just walked a carpet but commanded it. Though she honored André Leon Talley in spirit, her presence would have elevated the night for sure.
Blake Lively
Both Blake Lively and Taylor Swift were missed dearly given that the duo has always served some of the most iconic and intricately detailed looks. The Met truly felt like a crown without its jewel. From her 2018 ruby Burberry gown inspired by Renaissance royalty to the unforgettable 2022 moment where she transformed mid-carpet in a Statue of Liberty-inspired Atelier Versace masterpiece, Blake doesn’t just follow themes—she becomes them. Her absence this year left us nostalgic for her theatrical flair, impeccable styling, and the kind of grandeur only she can effortlessly deliver.
SZA
SZA's absence from the Met Gala 2025 was a missed opportunity for a moment of ethereal magic. With her ability to blend sultry, soulful with avant-garde fashion, SZA has carved out a unique sartorial space that’s both dreamy and daring. Her 2022 Met appearance in that voluminous pink Vivienne Westwood gown paired with a bold black hat was a perfect example: equal parts romantic and rebellious.
She brings a rebellion to high fashion that confidently manages to steal attention. Known for wearing pieces that tell stories rooted in femininity, fluidity, and Black artistry, SZA would’ve effortlessly embraced this year’s theme with her signature blend of beauty and command.
