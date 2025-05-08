Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli step out for dinner after Avneet controversy; Awkward hand moment goes viral

In response to the buzz surrounding his actions, Virat took to Instagram Stories to say: “It seems the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it.”

Despite the chatter, the couple appeared unfazed. Dressed casually in a beige jumpsuit and a tee-trouser combo, they kept things low-key. Their dinner date in Bengaluru also came shortly after Anushka’s recent 37th birthday, for which Virat shared a heartfelt tribute, calling her his “safe space” and “everything.”