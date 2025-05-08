Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli step out for dinner after Avneet controversy; Awkward hand moment goes viral

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently made their first public appearance following Virat’s now-famous Instagram blunder involving actor Avneet Kaur. The couple was seen heading out for dinner in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, just days after the cricketer explained that his 'like' on a fan page post about Avneet was purely accidental and driven by the algorithm. But it wasn’t just their outing that caught fans’ eyes—it was a fleeting moment between the two that quickly went viral.
In a clip circulating on social media, Anushka is seen getting out of their car while Virat steps out first and offers his hand. However, Anushka chooses to steady herself with the car door and walks toward the restaurant, without taking his hand. Though the gesture was subtle, the internet certainly took notice.
The video rapidly gained traction on Reddit and X. One user quipped, “Looks like the algorithm mistakenly showed that Anushka didn’t hold Virat’s hand.” Another chimed in, “No more hand-holding, mushy looks at the camera, and big grins?” One even speculated, “Are divorce rumours on the horizon?”
In response to the buzz surrounding his actions, Virat took to Instagram Stories to say: “It seems the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it.”
Despite the chatter, the couple appeared unfazed. Dressed casually in a beige jumpsuit and a tee-trouser combo, they kept things low-key. Their dinner date in Bengaluru also came shortly after Anushka’s recent 37th birthday, for which Virat shared a heartfelt tribute, calling her his “safe space” and “everything.”
Are we reading too much into a hand gesture? Maybe. But with Virushka, every moment tells a story.