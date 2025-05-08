Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet go red carpet official, stun in Rome debut

After nearly two years of keeping things low-key, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have finally made their romance red carpet official. The dynamic duo made a stunning entrance at the prestigious David di Donatello Awards in Rome, turning heads and stealing the spotlight in their sleek black outfits.
While they’ve been seen together at various events before, this was the first time they graced a red carpet as an official couple. Their appearance in Rome sent social media into a whirlwind, with fans and fashion lovers alike raving about their chic looks and the affectionate vibe they shared.
Kylie Jenner brought timeless elegance to the event, donning a black embroidered gown featuring a plunging neckline and delicate skinny straps. She paired it with striking gold earrings, a matching clutch, and a polished updo, finishing off her look with soft, understated makeup.
Timothée matched her elegance with a velvet black blazer and trousers. A pale pink flower tucked into his jacket pocket added a charming pop of colour. During his acceptance speech, he expressed his gratitude, saying, “Luca is probably the most important person in my career,” as he received Italy’s David Award for Cinematic Excellence.
The couple has been spotted together since 2023—from Beyoncé’s concert to New York Fashion Week, and even at tennis matches and afterparties. Although Kylie attended the Met Gala solo, their debut in Rome marked their most public display of togetherness yet.