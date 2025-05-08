Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet go red carpet official, stun in Rome debut

While they’ve been seen together at various events before, this was the first time they graced a red carpet as an official couple. Their appearance in Rome sent social media into a whirlwind, with fans and fashion lovers alike raving about their chic looks and the affectionate vibe they shared.

Kylie Jenner brought timeless elegance to the event, donning a black embroidered gown featuring a plunging neckline and delicate skinny straps. She paired it with striking gold earrings, a matching clutch, and a polished updo, finishing off her look with soft, understated makeup.