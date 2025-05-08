Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts selfie with Raj Nidimoru, sparks dating rumours

The dating rumours initially surfaced back in February when Samantha posted pictures from a World Pickleball League match, where she was seen holding hands with Raj. This image quickly sparked conversations online, with many interpreting it as a subtle indication of a budding closeness between the two. So far, neither Samantha nor Raj has addressed the speculation.

Raj Nidimoru is married to Shhyamali De and has a daughter. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya; they divorced in 2021 after four years together. While Naga Chaitanya has recently remarried actress Sobhita Dhulipala, Samantha has kept her personal life largely private.