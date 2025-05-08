Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts selfie with Raj Nidimoru, sparks dating rumours

Actor-producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again ignited relationship rumours—this time with director Raj Nidimoru, known for his work with the Raj & DK duo. While promoting her debut production, Subham, Samantha shared a carousel of images on Instagram that drew attention for more than just behind-the-scenes moments. Among the snapshots were two featuring Raj Nidimoru—one was a solo shot of him, and the other showed the two of them posing for a selfie.
In her caption, Samantha wrote, “It’s been a long road, but here we are. New beginnings.” While it seemed to refer to Subham and her new journey as a producer under Tralala Moving Pictures, fans couldn’t help but notice Raj’s presence in the post. Many users started speculating whether these “new beginnings” hinted at something more personal, especially considering their past collaborations and Samantha's history with public scrutiny.
The dating rumours initially surfaced back in February when Samantha posted pictures from a World Pickleball League match, where she was seen holding hands with Raj. This image quickly sparked conversations online, with many interpreting it as a subtle indication of a budding closeness between the two. So far, neither Samantha nor Raj has addressed the speculation.
Raj Nidimoru is married to Shhyamali De and has a daughter. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya; they divorced in 2021 after four years together. While Naga Chaitanya has recently remarried actress Sobhita Dhulipala, Samantha has kept her personal life largely private.
As Subham prepares for its May 9 release, Samantha’s latest Instagram post has blurred the lines between her personal and professional life, keeping fans—and gossip mills—buzzing.