Victoria Beckham's rift with son Brooklyn continues as he skips Easter, dad's birthday fishing trip

There are reportedly some tensions within the Beckham family and Victoria Beckham may be estranged from her son Brooklyn and Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz; speculation is rife since both Brooklyn and Nicola were missing David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations.
An insider recently reported that Victoria Beckham is experiencing sleepless nights over the feud with her son. Brooklyn and Nicola have missed several recent family events, including David's birthday celebrations, Easter and a separate party held in Miami.
Rumors of a rift first surfaced earlier this year when Brooklyn did not publicly acknowledge his mother on her 51st birthday. He also skipped posting a tribute on Mother’s Day and, notably, did not wish his father a happy 50th birthday on social media. However, Brooklyn is generally quick to pen personal, heartfelt messages to his family members on social media.
There are reports that Brooklyn and his brother Romeo are not on good terms, reportedly due to Brooklyn and Nicola disapproving of Romeo’s girlfriend, DJ Kim Turnbull.
“This is Victoria’s worst nightmare. The thought of any of her children falling out gives her sleepless nights,” a source revealed to the British press.
“It’s been difficult with Brooklyn since he met Nicola, and there’s no denying that there was a family fall-out over their wedding. But Victoria and David have worked hard to get things back on track, so this is a real blow,” the insider added. Brooklyn was also notably absent from Victoria’s fashion show in Paris in March, which was attended by all her other kids, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.
The alleged family feud centered around Nicola’s choice of wedding gown. Reports claimed that the blonde bride decided not to wear one of her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham’s wedding dresses on her wedding day.
Despite the tense rumors, Nicola has firmly denied any serious conflict. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she stated: "I've said this so many times: There's no feud.
"I don't know. No one ever wants to write the nice things. It's really weird, actually, whether it's my life or someone else's life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong."