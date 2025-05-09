Liam Payne’s GF Kate Cassidy breaks silence after it's revealed his €24 million estate will be inherited by ex Cheryl Cole

Kate Cassidy, who was the late Liam Payne's girlfriend when he died in 2024, recently broke her silence on social media following reports that she will not inherit any part of late boyfriend Liam Payne's 24 million pounds estate.

The American model, who was in a relationship with the former One Direction star for two years, returned to Instagram with a funny post following the report that Liam had died intestate, without leaving a will.

She shared a picture of her handbag, which included a Starbucks sandwich and hair extensions, captioning it: "What's in your purse??? Mine: Starbucks and @glamseamless."

Who inherited Liam Payne's wealth? Did he leave a will?

Kate's post comes several months after Liam Payne’s tragic passing in October of the previous year. The singer died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina, with alcohol and drugs involved.

The cause of death was listed as "polytrauma," indicating multiple traumatic injuries. Recent reports state that Liam’s total assets were approximately 28,595,000 pounds, which were later reduced to 24,280,000 pounds after debts and expenses were paid.