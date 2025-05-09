Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara runs into Kendall Jenner, shares selfies

Sitara Ghattamaneni just ran into Kendall Jenner! Mahesh Babu’s wife, former model and actress Namrata Shirodkar, along with their children Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautam Ghattamaneni, wrapped up their summer break in Italy. And Sitara bumped into Kendall Jenner on an aeroplane and shared some selfies with the supermodel.
In the collage of selfies Sitara posted with Kendall on her Instagram stories, they can be seen smiling at the camera, dressed in T-shirts, paired with caps and dark shades.
It's unclear where Kendall was headed or if she is making her way back from Rome, where her sister Kylie Jenner Kylie and Timothée Chalamet walked the red carpet together for the first time as a couple at the David Di Donatello film awards in Rome.
Namrata also shared a story on her Instagram featuring Gautam and Sitara at the airport, hinting that they were heading on a trip. Later, she tagged Armani Hotel Milano and expressed gratitude for their ‘warm hospitality’.
The family spent some time together in Rome and then in the US, where Gautam is studying acting. Mahesh Babu was absent from the holiday as he is busy filming SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is a jungle adventure scripted by Rajamouli’s father, writer Vijayendra Prasad.
Although the film has not yet been officially announced and no details about the cast or crew have been revealed, the team experienced several leaks during shooting in Odisha earlier this year. A video showing Mahesh and Prithviraj filming a crucial scene was leaked online, and Priyanka was photographed near her hotel.
Mahesh only managed a brief break while Rajamouli was also on a short hiatus from shooting, and he has since been working on a demanding schedule. His most recent appearance was in the 2024 film Guntur Kaaram.