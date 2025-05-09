Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara runs into Kendall Jenner, shares selfies

Sitara Ghattamaneni just ran into Kendall Jenner! Mahesh Babu’s wife, former model and actress Namrata Shirodkar, along with their children Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautam Ghattamaneni, wrapped up their summer break in Italy. And Sitara bumped into Kendall Jenner on an aeroplane and shared some selfies with the supermodel.

Sitara Ghattamaneni just bumped into Kendall Jenner

In the collage of selfies Sitara posted with Kendall on her Instagram stories, they can be seen smiling at the camera, dressed in T-shirts, paired with caps and dark shades.

It's unclear where Kendall was headed or if she is making her way back from Rome, where her sister Kylie Jenner Kylie and Timothée Chalamet walked the red carpet together for the first time as a couple at the David Di Donatello film awards in Rome.