Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa Francis spark dating rumours with a public appearance

Ravi and Aarti, who have two sons, Aarav and Ayaan, officially announced their separation last year after 15 years of marriage. Their divorce case is still pending at the Chennai family court.

In past interviews, Kenishaa has firmly stated that there was no physical relationship and accused Aarti’s family of emotional abuse towards Ravi, claiming she can provide notes from therapy sessions if needed.

As the speculation grows, both Ravi and Kenishaa have chosen to remain tight-lipped about their current relationship dynamics.