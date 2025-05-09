Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa Francis spark dating rumours with a public appearance

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan and singer-therapist Kenishaa Francis are making headlines again after months of swirling rumours about their supposed relationship. This buzz picked up steam following Ravi’s very public split from his wife Aarti in 2024, but it had quieted down—until now.
On Friday, Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa Francis turned heads at producer Ishari Ganesh’s daughter’s wedding in Chennai, thanks to their perfectly coordinated traditional outfits. Ravi donned a stunning gold silk shirt and veshti, while Kenishaa opted for a beautiful gold sari adorned with embroidered borders. The two were spotted sitting together and engaging warmly with guests, which reignited discussions on social media about their relationship status.
Even though both have previously denied any romantic ties, the online buzz flared up again as videos and photos from the event went viral. “They’re dressed like a couple,” one user pointed out, while another exclaimed, “Wait, is that rumour actually true??” Many fans were taken aback, while others noted that this isn’t the first time the pair has been seen together in public.
Ravi and Aarti, who have two sons, Aarav and Ayaan, officially announced their separation last year after 15 years of marriage. Their divorce case is still pending at the Chennai family court.
In past interviews, Kenishaa has firmly stated that there was no physical relationship and accused Aarti’s family of emotional abuse towards Ravi, claiming she can provide notes from therapy sessions if needed.
As the speculation grows, both Ravi and Kenishaa have chosen to remain tight-lipped about their current relationship dynamics.