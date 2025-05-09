Tom Cruise reportedly set to receive knighthood; find more details

Tom Cruise has had one of the longest-running careers in Hollywood that has spanned across four decades. The actor who is preparing for the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is reportedly set to receive a knighthood for his contributions to the film industry.

Will Tom Cruise receive a knighthood?

Sources have revealed to the press that “Cruise's team have been sounded out” about the possibility of the actor receiving knighthood soon. The sources believe that the honour comes his way as soon as next month. In case he makes it to the next honours list, one can expect to see him alongside his good friend, David Beckham, for a trip to the palace, as the latter is also expected to head in the same direction.