Tom Cruise reportedly set to receive knighthood; find more details

Tom Cruise has had one of the longest-running careers in Hollywood that has spanned across four decades. The actor who is preparing for the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is reportedly set to receive a knighthood for his contributions to the film industry.
Sources have revealed to the press that “Cruise's team have been sounded out” about the possibility of the actor receiving knighthood soon. The sources believe that the honour comes his way as soon as next month. In case he makes it to the next honours list, one can expect to see him alongside his good friend, David Beckham, for a trip to the palace, as the latter is also expected to head in the same direction.
A knighthood is the only title that non-British citizens are eligible for from the Crown. The 62-year-old is not the first American to receive the honour from the palace. Previously, the honour was bestowed upon Steven Spielberg, Angelina Jolie, and Bill Gates by the late Queen Elizabeth II. The title of honorary knight or damehood was a direct gift from the sovereign to the individuals.
The 62-year-old is not the first American to receive the honour from the palace despite his excellent work. Previously, the honour was bestowed upon Steven Spielberg, Angelina Jolie, and Bill Gates by the late Queen Elizabeth II. The title of honorary knight or damehood was a direct gift from the sovereign to the individuals.