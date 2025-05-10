Woman of many talents: Dancer & actress Rukmini Vijayakumar makes her debut in stand-up!

Her debut set, The Dancer and The Bag, draws heavily from her life as a classical dancer, but also explores her experiences growing up in a traditional household. With sharp wit and insight, she takes on social taboos, the monotony of travel in a city like ours and the quirks of urban life — offering observations that will resonate with any Bengalurean. “There are so many things in life that are taken far too seriously when, in fact, they’re absolutely hilarious, much of my content stems from simply noticing that absurdity,” she concludes.

INR 860 onwards. May 11, 6 pm onwards. At Just BLR, Brigade Road.

