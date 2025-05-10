Woman of many talents: Dancer & actress Rukmini Vijayakumar makes her debut in stand-up!

We’ve all seen her hilarious impersonation of a local ajji (grandmother), a much-loved character who’s become a firm favourite among her fans. This rib-tickling avatar is just one among the many personas we’ve come to enjoy from renowned danseuse Rukmini Vijayakumar, thanks to her engaging social media presence. Witty, charming and spot-on with her accents, Rukmini has carved out a delightful digital niche for herself, attracting over 77,000 followers to her curated Instagram page.
It came as little surprise when word got out that the multi-talented performer was venturing into the world of stand-up comedy. “I think this was always a part of me,” Rukmini says, chatting with us ahead of her upcoming show. “I was already writing scripts for many of my videos, so putting together a full set felt like the next logical step. Besides, what’s the worst that could happen — people won’t laugh?” Having already tested her material at a few smaller gatherings, Rukmini says her transition to comedy feels like a natural extension of her artistry. “I’m quite used to improvising on stage — something I often do even during my dance performances. The only real difference now is that I’m aiming to get a direct response from the audience — or at least, I hope I will!”
Her debut set, The Dancer and The Bag, draws heavily from her life as a classical dancer, but also explores her experiences growing up in a traditional household. With sharp wit and insight, she takes on social taboos, the monotony of travel in a city like ours and the quirks of urban life — offering observations that will resonate with any Bengalurean. “There are so many things in life that are taken far too seriously when, in fact, they’re absolutely hilarious, much of my content stems from simply noticing that absurdity,” she concludes.
INR 860 onwards. May 11, 6 pm onwards. At Just BLR, Brigade Road.
