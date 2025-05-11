Sunita Ahuja shuts down divorce speculations; calls them ‘baseless rumours’

Sunita Ahuja has firmly dismissed rumours of a separation from her husband Govinda, as the couple marked 38 years of marriage on May 11. Earlier this year, speculation about the couple parting ways arose, which she quickly debunked by saying that they cannot live without each other.

Sunita Ahuja responds to divorce rumours

In an interview with Times Now, Sunita stood her ground, saying, "The day it’s confirmed, or if you hear it directly from me or Govinda, that will be a different matter. But I don’t think Govinda can live without me, nor can I live without Govinda. And Govinda can never leave his family for any stupid person or stupid woman."

She continued, "First, ask whether it’s even true. I will never accept it, and if anyone has the courage, they should ask me directly. Just because someone spreads a rumour, you start agreeing with it... that’s not right.

If anything like this ever happens, I’ll be the first to come forward and speak to the media. But I truly believe that God will never break my home."