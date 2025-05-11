Sunita Ahuja shuts down divorce speculations; calls them ‘baseless rumours’

Sunita Ahuja has firmly dismissed rumours of a separation from her husband Govinda, as the couple marked 38 years of marriage on May 11. Earlier this year, speculation about the couple parting ways arose, which she quickly debunked by saying that they cannot live without each other.
In an interview with Times Now, Sunita stood her ground, saying, "The day it’s confirmed, or if you hear it directly from me or Govinda, that will be a different matter. But I don’t think Govinda can live without me, nor can I live without Govinda. And Govinda can never leave his family for any stupid person or stupid woman."
She continued, "First, ask whether it’s even true. I will never accept it, and if anyone has the courage, they should ask me directly. Just because someone spreads a rumour, you start agreeing with it... that’s not right.
If anything like this ever happens, I’ll be the first to come forward and speak to the media. But I truly believe that God will never break my home."
In another interview last year, Sunita also said that this is not the age for the actor, who is now over 60, to have an "affair". However, interestingly, the couple has never held hands or confesssed their feelings to each other.
Sunita and Govinda’s love story began during Govinda’s final year of B.Com, when Sunita was just in 9th grade. Sunita lived with her sister, who was married to Govinda’s maternal uncle, which is how they happened to meet.
Their relationship did not start without a few roadblocks, however. In the 1990s, Govinda admitted to a strong fondness and even "love" for his co-star Neelam Kothari, stating that he was "merciless" when he broke off his engagement to Sunita Ahuja to pursue her.
The couple tied the knot in 1986, long before Govinda rose to fame in Bollywood. For four years, they kept their marriage private, shielding it from public scrutiny.
Now, they are proud parents to two children: Yashvardhan Ahuja and Tina Ahuja. Yashvardhan is now set to step into the spotlight with his upcoming Bollywood debut.