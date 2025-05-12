Beautiful actress Priyanka Rewari spills the beans on her beauty and fashion secrets
Actress Priyanka Rewri, known for her work in Telugu projects like Prema Deshapu Yuvarani, and Legally Veer, just featured in a music video where she was seen alongside Bigg Boss fame Gautam Vig. She will soon be seen in two Kannada films, and a music video of Jubin Nautiyal. We talk with Priyanka about the same and her fashion choices.
Priyanka Rewari will be seen with actor Aryavardhan in Yarrige Beku Ee Loka
Tell us about your looks in the latest music video.
I truly feel the look in my latest music video was quite amazing—understated, yet impactful. It beautifully highlighted my versatility, as the styling featured both Indian and Western aesthetics from elegant ethnic drapes to sleek modern silhouettes.
Tell us about your two Kannada projects.
The first one is Yarrige Beku Ee Loka, where I’ve worked alongside Aryavardhan, who was honoured with the Best Debutant Award in the Kannada film industry. In this film, I play a teenage lover—a role that allowed me to explore youthful innocence and emotional depth. I have developed a deep affection for the Kannada language; it has a lyrical quality and incorporates many Sanskrit words, which adds a profound layer of meaning to the dialogues.
The second project is You Are Mine, which is currently in post-production and will be released soon.
Are you also interested in Hindi films and series?
Yes, I’m open to working in Hindi films and web series. I feel every language and format offers unique storytelling, and I’m excited to be a part of as many as possible.
What are your fashion choices?
My fashion mantra is simple: anything that I can carry confidently becomes my style. For comfort, I love slipping into shorts and a T-shirt with a comfy pair of flats. White is my absolute favourite colour—it is calming and looks stunning.
What’s your fitness regimen?
I follow a disciplined fitness routine and go to the gym twice a day. It keeps me energised, focused, and helps maintain overall mental and physical balance. Whether it’s strength training, cardio, or flexibility exercises, I like to mix things up to keep it exciting.
Your daily diet?
I stick to a balanced diet and try to be very conscious about what I eat. I completely avoid junk food and anything deep-fried. My focus is always on eating clean, nutritious meal.
How do you begin your day?
I begin my day with a quiet moment of prayer. It centres me and sets the tone for the rest of the day.
What do you eat first thing in the morning?
The first thing I consume in the morning is a glass of lukewarm water—it’s great for detoxifying the body. I follow it up with a glass of fresh juice, usually something seasonal and natural, to give me a refreshing start and boost of energy.
Your cheat meal?
My all-time favourite cheat meal has to be chole bhature—that perfect blend of spice and comfort! And no indulgence is complete without dessert—I have a major sweet tooth, so a rich slice of cake or traditional Indian sweets are my go-to treats.
What’s your favourite makeup hack?
I swear by two simple but powerful makeup hacks—applying lipstick perfectly and using a touch of blush to bring life to the face. These two quick steps can make you look camera-ready in no time.
Wardrobe essentials?
A crisp white shirt, a pair of well-fitted denim jeans, a classic black dress, and a pair of comfortable flats.
Makeup essentials always in your bag?
I always carry a good lipstick in my bag—it’s my ultimate quick-fix essential. Whether I’m going from a casual brunch or a sudden meeting, a touch of lipstick adds that extra spark and confidence to my look.