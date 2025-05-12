Beautiful actress Priyanka Rewari spills the beans on her beauty and fashion secrets

A

The first one is Yarrige Beku Ee Loka, where I’ve worked alongside Aryavardhan, who was honoured with the Best Debutant Award in the Kannada film industry. In this film, I play a teenage lover—a role that allowed me to explore youthful innocence and emotional depth. I have developed a deep affection for the Kannada language; it has a lyrical quality and incorporates many Sanskrit words, which adds a profound layer of meaning to the dialogues.

The second project is You Are Mine, which is currently in post-production and will be released soon.