Bharti Singh breaks down amid criticism over Thailand trip during India-Pakistan tensions

Facing a wave of harsh comments accusing her of vacationing during a time of national unrest, Bharti addressed the online trolling head-on. “Yes, the country is going through a difficult time, but my family is safe in Amritsar,” she said. “I trust my country, I trust my government. India is a strong nation, and nothing can shake its spirit.” She went on to share examples of the backlash she’s received, quoting messages like “You should be ashamed for being in Thailand while your family is in Amritsar” and “There are tensions in the country and you’re roaming around Thailand.”

Fighting back tears, Bharti said the comments have deeply affected her. “I don’t get angry,” she said. “I just think, aap log bahut bhole ho (you people are very innocent).” The comedian explained that her Thailand visit had been planned months in advance for a 10-day shoot, and walking away from the project at the last minute would have been unprofessional. “We committed to this project three to four months ago,” she clarified. “A lot of preparation went into it.”