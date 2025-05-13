Cannes 2025: Shalini Passi teases her red carpet debut; here’s what she will wear

Adding yet another feather to her cap, art patron and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Shalini Passi is set to make her red carpet debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025.

What will Shalini Passi wear to the Cannes red carpet?

In an exclusive interview with Indulge, Shalini expressed her excitement, highlighting how she is keen on meeting kindred spirits on the global platform. Excerpts:

How thrilled are you about your appearance at Cannes?

I am super-excited about the appearance in Cannes. This is my debut at Cannes Film Festival. I’m also very excited to meet creative people.

What are the films you are planning to watch at the festival?

I haven’t still decided, still figuring that one out (smiles).

What are you going to wear at the red carpet?

I actually have two red carpet appearances, you’ll get to know details about that very soon. One is by an international designer and the other one is by an Indian designer.

Do you think Cannes is increasingly becoming more about fashion?

Cannes is a festival about films — it’s upto the media to project and social media to showcase what it wants to show. But of course, fashion adds an element of glamour to it.

What are you looking forward to the most?

I want to understand and meet interesting people from the creative field. I’m hoping to make good connections so that I can use them; I am keen on making films on Indian artists or may be do a cultural show someday. So, I want to understand how to go about it.

There are also lots of charities that I support, they are having gala dinners, so I’m also going for that.

About Cannes Film Festival 2025

Speaking of Cannes, the prestigious festival will take place on the French Riviera and will run from May 13-24, 2025. Staying true to its legacy, it will welcome hundreds of celebrities, actors and filmmakers to its glamorous red carpet. The theme for this year, ‘Lights, Beauty, and Action’, embodies a compelling philosophy centered around confidence, self-worth and the belief that everyone is inherently deserving of the spotlight.