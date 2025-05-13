Elnaaz Norouzi shares breakup texts; fans speculate a Gerard Butler connection

The messages seem to indicate a breakup, with Elnaaz’s side saying, "But we have tried so hard to make this work,” followed by heartfelt messages seeking clarity about the separation. The other person responds, "I know but it feels like we’re going in circles. We both deserve to be happy, and this isn’t making any of us happy babe."

The conversation continues with Elnaaz asking, “So after everything… you’re just giving up?" The reply is emotional: “I’m not giving up, I’m just being honest – we keep hurting each other, and I can’t do that anymore.” Elnaaz then says, “I thought love was about fighting through the tough times, not walking away when it gets a little hard!!!!” The other person counters with, “Love shouldn’t feel this exhausting, don’t you think?"

