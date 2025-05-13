Elnaaz Norouzi shares breakup texts; fans speculate a Gerard Butler connection
Sacred Games actor Elnaaz Norouzi has sparked speculation about her personal life after sharing a cryptic and emotional chat screenshot on her Instagram story. Fans are abuzz with theories, with some suggesting she might have experienced a breakup, and others hinting at a possible connection to Scottish actor and producer Gerard Butler.
Did Elnaaz Norouzi break up with Gerard Butler?
On Tuesday, Elnaaz posted a screenshot of a conversation on her Instagram Stories that has everyone talking about a potential split. Although the person involved remains unnamed, a red heart emoji next to the contact's name drew attention.
The messages seem to indicate a breakup, with Elnaaz’s side saying, "But we have tried so hard to make this work,” followed by heartfelt messages seeking clarity about the separation. The other person responds, "I know but it feels like we’re going in circles. We both deserve to be happy, and this isn’t making any of us happy babe."
The conversation continues with Elnaaz asking, “So after everything… you’re just giving up?" The reply is emotional: “I’m not giving up, I’m just being honest – we keep hurting each other, and I can’t do that anymore.” Elnaaz then says, “I thought love was about fighting through the tough times, not walking away when it gets a little hard!!!!” The other person counters with, “Love shouldn’t feel this exhausting, don’t you think?"
Elnaaz's final message reads, "Maybe you're right. Maybe it's just me and my stupid heart…"
A few days ago, a video featuring Elnaaz and Gerard went viral online where the two could be seen laughing together. Many social media users speculated that they appeared to be on vacation together. However, Elnaaz has clarified that the personal moment was recorded during a period when she and Gerard were working together on the film “Kandahar.”
The ‘Sacred Games’ actress explained, ‘I’m aware the video has been circulating. It was a personal moment from a time when Gerard and I were working together on Kandahar. I truly value the friendships and experiences that come from such projects, and I prefer to keep some memories private. I appreciate the interest, though.’
“Kandahar” was Elnaaz’s debut Hollywood film, where she first met Gerard Butler. While their professional relationship began on set, it appears their friendship has endured over time. Earlier, Norouzi shared her thoughts on working with Butler, calling it a truly ‘magical’ experience.