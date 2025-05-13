Klin Kaara melts hearts at Ram Charan’s wax statue unveiling

Ram Charan’s legacy took a shining new turn on May 9 with the unveiling of his wax statue at Madame Tussauds London. However, it was his daughter, Klin Kaara, who truly stole the show. What was meant to be a celebration of the actor’s global fame and his stunning Oscar night outfit quickly transformed into a delightful family moment, all thanks to the toddler’s playful antics.
In a sweet video shared by Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Konidela, Klin can be seen toddling toward the wax statue while Ram Charan poses proudly beside it. Even though Upasana calls her back, the determined little one climbs onto the platform, only to be gently scooped up by Ram in a scene that’s both heartwarming and candid. The video has since gone viral, with fans dubbing it “adorable” and “the highlight of the event.”
The wax figure of Ram Charan is dressed in the elegant black velvet bandhgala he wore at the 2023 Oscars, a night that marked a historic win for Naatu Naatu as it took home the award for Best Original Song. The statue also features a replica of Ram’s beloved pet dog, Rhyme, making him only the second public figure, after Queen Elizabeth II, to be depicted with a pet at Madame Tussauds.
The statue will be on display in London until May 19, after which it will make its way to Madame Tussauds Singapore, where it will join statues of other South Indian icons like Mahesh Babu.
On the work front, Ram Charan is getting ready for his upcoming film, Peddi, a sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana, co-starring Shiva Rajkumar and Janhvi Kapoor. It’s set to hit theaters on March 27, 2026.