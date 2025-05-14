Anupam Kher embraces his ‘Hindi medium’ roots at Cannes, asks to overlook his English pronunciation

Anupam Kher, who is currently attending the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025, has humorously referred to himself as a ’Hindi Medium boy’ while asking his fans to overlook his pronunciation of English words.

Anupam Kher shares a sweet video on Instagram

The veteran actor, known for his versatility, embraced his roots with charm and wit. On Wednesday, Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a video of himself reading a magazine that features him on the cover. In the video, he also recites some of the lines written about him, reflecting on the honor. Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, “I have always looked at my life like a film. At an early stage of my humble beginnings it helped me go into a dream world. Where I was always a hero. It has also helped me to have a constant ‘Sense Of Wonder’ about life.”

“Even after having achieved so much in the last 40 years by God’s blessings and my hard work, I still get excited with small little/big happenings in my life. And I love to share them with you all. So, while I read out the article from #Variety magazine Ignore the small town Hindi medium boy’s pronunciation of English words and ENJOY the content. Jai Ho! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #CannesDiaries #TanviTheGreat,” Anupam Kher added.