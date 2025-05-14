Cannes 2025: List of Indian films that will be screened at the film festival

Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest)

A restored version of Satyajit Ray's 1970 classic is being showcased in the Cannes Classics section in 4K. The restoration aims to introduce this timeless piece to new audiences, with original cast member Sharmila Tagore attending the premiere, adding to the film's historic significance. Days and Nights in the Forest tells the tale of four brash young men from the city who set out on a lark to the forests of Jharkhand to escape their mundane urban lives, not realizing that it will challenge their views on life and love and blunt their confidence. The arrogant Asim is attracted to the cool and elegant Aparna who crushes his pride with ruthless subtlety. The shy and inhibited Sanjoy lacks the courage to respond to Jaya’s advances. The sportsman Hari tries to forget his heartbreak enamoured by a sensual tribal girl, while Shekhar, the joker of the group seems unperturbed by the underlying tensions and inner turmoil of his friends.