Cannes 2025: List of Indian films that will be screened at the film festival

The 78th Cannes Film Festival, taking place from 13 to 24 May 2025, showcases a diverse array of Indian films and highlights the talents of Indian artistes across various sections. While no Indian film is competing for the Palme d'Or this year, the festival features several noteworthy Indian entries.
Homebound
Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, this film stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. It is featured in the Un Certain Regard section, which focuses on innovative and daring storytelling. The film follows two childhood friends, from a small North Indian village, chasing a police job that promises them the dignity they’ve long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.
Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest)
A restored version of Satyajit Ray's 1970 classic is being showcased in the Cannes Classics section in 4K. The restoration aims to introduce this timeless piece to new audiences, with original cast member Sharmila Tagore attending the premiere, adding to the film's historic significance. Days and Nights in the Forest tells the tale of four brash young men from the city who set out on a lark to the forests of Jharkhand to escape their mundane urban lives, not realizing that it will challenge their views on life and love and blunt their confidence. The arrogant Asim is attracted to the cool and elegant Aparna who crushes his pride with ruthless subtlety. The shy and inhibited Sanjoy lacks the courage to respond to Jaya’s advances. The sportsman Hari tries to forget his heartbreak enamoured by a sensual tribal girl, while Shekhar, the joker of the group seems unperturbed by the underlying tensions and inner turmoil of his friends.
Tanvi The Great
Marking Anupam Kher's directorial debut, this film is presented at the Marché du Film, the Cannes Film Market. The screening is anticipated to attract international buyers and collaborators, highlighting the film's global appeal. Before hitting the theatres, the film will be screened at Cannes on May 17. The film marks the big-screen debut of Karan Tacker, who has prominently worked in Indian television and on OTT platforms. The ensemble cast also features stalwarts like Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff and Arvind Swami, all playing crucial roles in this emotional drama. Adding an international flavour to the film is Iain Glen, the Scottish actor.
A Doll Made Up Of Clay
Directed by Ethiopian filmmaker Kokob Gebrehweria Tesfay and produced by Sahil Manoj Ingle from the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), this student short film has earned a spot in La Cinef. Its inclusion underscores the emerging talent from Indian film institutions. After selling his father’s land to chase a football career in India, a Nigerian footballer suffers a devastating injury that ends his dreams. Lost and desperate, he seeks escape through the healing power of his ancestral rituals.