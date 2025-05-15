Guneet Monga Kapoor launches Women in Film India at Cannes 2025 with inaugural producers fellowship

Women in Film India (WIF India) has officially arrived — and it’s making waves on the global stage. Under the leadership of Academy Award-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, the new chapter of the international Women in Film network launched this month with its first major initiative: a producers fellowship unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.
Backed by Women in Film Los Angeles (WIF LA), WIF India joins a global collective of over 50 chapters across six continents committed to championing gender equity in film and television. This landmark debut is aimed at empowering Indian women in entertainment with real opportunities for mentorship, access, and leadership. The inaugural Women in Film India Fellowship: Cannes Producers Edition is a flagship programme designed to support mid-career women producers by offering access to the prestigious Producers Network at Marché du Film, Cannes’ influential hub for international co-production and financing.
The 2025 fellowship recipients are:
Tillotama Shome – Award-winning actor and now a rising producer with her Bengali feature Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox)
Rucha Pathak – Veteran studio executive and creative force behind films like Neerja, Barfi, and Madgaon Express
Dimpy Agarwal – Independent producer focused on socially conscious cinema, and co-producer on Baksho Bondi
Additionally, Shefali Bhushan from the Marathi film industry was awarded an Accreditation Grant, recognising her film Sthal, which is being showcased at the Cannes Film Market. “This launch is just the beginning of a long-term commitment to invest in women for the future of Indian entertainment,” said Guneet Monga Kapoor. Beyond the red carpet, the fellowship is designed to offer hands-on industry exposure, mentorship, and global networking. Participants are encouraged to bring their insights back to the WIF India community, creating a ripple effect of opportunity and collaboration. WIF India is helmed by a powerhouse board featuring names like Siddharth Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Anupama Chopra, Ekta Kapoor, and Twinkle Khanna, among others — united in their mission to build a more inclusive and dynamic Indian film ecosystem.