Guneet Monga Kapoor launches Women in Film India at Cannes 2025 with inaugural producers fellowship

Additionally, Shefali Bhushan from the Marathi film industry was awarded an Accreditation Grant, recognising her film Sthal, which is being showcased at the Cannes Film Market. “This launch is just the beginning of a long-term commitment to invest in women for the future of Indian entertainment,” said Guneet Monga Kapoor. Beyond the red carpet, the fellowship is designed to offer hands-on industry exposure, mentorship, and global networking. Participants are encouraged to bring their insights back to the WIF India community, creating a ripple effect of opportunity and collaboration. WIF India is helmed by a powerhouse board featuring names like Siddharth Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Anupama Chopra, Ekta Kapoor, and Twinkle Khanna, among others — united in their mission to build a more inclusive and dynamic Indian film ecosystem.