Cannes 2025: Nitanshi Goel makes stunning debut in black gown

Actress Nitanshi Goel, the breakout star of Laapataa Ladies, has made a striking debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025. Known for her role as Phool Kumari, the young actor graced the red carpet on day three in a custom black-and-gold gown by Indian designers Jade by Monica and Karishma. Her appearance on May 15 has generated considerable buzz online with many praising her bold fashion choice.
Nitanshi’s custom creation featured intricate Kasab embroidery and delicate macrame work on a sheer black fabric. The gown boasted a strapless neckline, a fitted bodice and a dramatic voluminous skirt with an exaggerated hip structure, reminiscent of 18th-century sculptures. A long flowing train added a regal touch to the ensemble, creating a captivating visual as she moved.
Styled by Shrey and Urja, Nitanshi opted for minimal jewellery from CaratLane, including a delicate gold choker and serpentine earrings, allowing the elaborate gown to take centre stage. Her hair was styled in a sleek ponytail and her makeup featured a natural dewy base with a subtle lip colour.
Despite Cannes’ updated dress code, Nitanshi’s choice of a dramatic silhouette has been widely applauded as a daring and successful. Social media has been flooded with positive reactions with fans using her character’s name to express their admiration. Popular Instagram page Diet Sabya declared “A starrrrrr is born” while Netflix India commented, “I say phool marks for this look”. Another user echoed this sentiment writing, “Phool bloomed on the red carpet”.
For the unversed, Nitanshi made her debut with an widely acclaimed performance in the Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies. While she last appeared in the film Maidaan, her followers are eagerly waiting to watch her on the big screen next.