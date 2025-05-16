Cannes 2025: Nitanshi Goel makes stunning debut in black gown

Styled by Shrey and Urja, Nitanshi opted for minimal jewellery from CaratLane, including a delicate gold choker and serpentine earrings, allowing the elaborate gown to take centre stage. Her hair was styled in a sleek ponytail and her makeup featured a natural dewy base with a subtle lip colour.

Despite Cannes’ updated dress code, Nitanshi’s choice of a dramatic silhouette has been widely applauded as a daring and successful. Social media has been flooded with positive reactions with fans using her character’s name to express their admiration. Popular Instagram page Diet Sabya declared “A starrrrrr is born” while Netflix India commented, “I say phool marks for this look”. Another user echoed this sentiment writing, “Phool bloomed on the red carpet”.

For the unversed, Nitanshi made her debut with an widely acclaimed performance in the Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies. While she last appeared in the film Maidaan, her followers are eagerly waiting to watch her on the big screen next.