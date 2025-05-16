Kalki Koechlin reveals her Swift was stopped at a popular awards show

It's no secret that Bollywood stars can go to great lengths to keep their stardom intact, be it travelling with a big entourage or investing oodles of cash on cars and clothes. A handful of celebrities however, took a stand against entourage culture and have steadfastly stood their ground and prioritised their work and collaborations.
In a recent interview with Aleena Dissects, Kalki Koechlin shared how she her car would sometimes be stopped at a popular award ceremony. She explained that not bringing an entourage to showcase star power could affect her chances of getting opportunities.
Kalki stated, “For years, I arrived at the 'Fi****re Awards in my Swift, and my dress would be bigger than the car. People would stop the vehicle and wouldn’t let it enter the venue, and then I had to show my invite and say, ‘It’s me.’
"That’s just who I am — I value freedom and everything else that comes with it. I don’t want that kind of lifestyle because I want to be spontaneous. When you don’t have an entourage, there’s less chance of being spotted, and fewer people following you. The only place it’s a problem is at airports — I’ve dedicated that 1.5 hours at the airport to my fans, because it’s back-to-back selfies.”
Kalki recognised that public relations and image management are necessary to some degree. She added that having bodyguards and PR teams is essential for safety for some major stars.
Speaking about how far actors go to maintain their image, she said, “I know people who live in a tiny 1 BHK but drive an Audi. They’ll show up to meetings in an Audi with a driver, but they live in a small hole. For me, freedom is really important. I do spend money — but on living in a beautiful house in Goa and flying back and forth to Mumbai. That’s where all my money goes.”
Kalki Koechlin’s upcoming projects include her next appearance in the Tamil romantic action thriller Nesippaya, directed by Vishnuvardhan. The film starred Akash Murali in his debut role, alongside Aditi Shankar, R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, and Khushbu. She will also be featured in the upcoming English-language films Emma and Angel.