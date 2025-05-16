Kalki Koechlin reveals her Swift was stopped at a popular awards show

Kalki stated, “For years, I arrived at the 'Fi****re Awards in my Swift, and my dress would be bigger than the car. People would stop the vehicle and wouldn’t let it enter the venue, and then I had to show my invite and say, ‘It’s me.’

"That’s just who I am — I value freedom and everything else that comes with it. I don’t want that kind of lifestyle because I want to be spontaneous. When you don’t have an entourage, there’s less chance of being spotted, and fewer people following you. The only place it’s a problem is at airports — I’ve dedicated that 1.5 hours at the airport to my fans, because it’s back-to-back selfies.”

Kalki recognised that public relations and image management are necessary to some degree. She added that having bodyguards and PR teams is essential for safety for some major stars.