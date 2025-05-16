Kusha Kapila hits back at ‘random celebrity’ meme targeting influencers at Cannes

Social media personality Kusha Kapila who made a notable appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 has responded strongly to a viral meme, questioning the presence of influencers at the prestigious event. Despite not attending this year’s festival currently underway, Kusha found herself at the centre of online debate after a meme featuring her alongside Urvashi Rautela and Ranveer Allahbadia, circulated on Reddit.

The meme juxtaposed images of the influencers with a clip from the Hollywood show The Studio, where characters discuss the phenomenon of influencers attending red carpets for photo opportunities without engaging with the film festival itself. The commentary reflects a growing discussion surrounding the role of influencers at events traditionally focused on cinema.

Kusha addressed the meme directly in the Comments section of the post in a now-deleted response. She stated, “You have taken a picture of mine from 2023 slapped on a meme that you are likely making about this year’s Cannes film festival. I have already been called out plenty that year, reflected, course corrected and done my share of apologising and never ever been seen in a place where I don't deserve a place."

Refuting the implication that influencers merely attend for the red carpet experience, Kusha clarified her attendance at a screening. “For context I actually did attend the screening that day for the show The Idol and sat through two episodes of the show and also posted an honest review. It was a terrible show. I posted pictures and stories from inside the screening so no I didn't just exit from the red carpet.”

Kusha also highlighted the established practice of brands sponsoring celebrities and actors to walk the red carpet asserting, “Historically companies HAVE sponsored celebrities and actors to walk the red carpet. Brands buy the ticket for the red carpet. Title sponsors of the event can have their ambassadors walk on the carpets. It's not a trend started by creators/influencers.”

While acknowledging criticism regarding her acting career, Kusha firmly rejected the label of “random celebrity”. “Calling me out for not yet making a mark as an actor is fair, I will keep trying and take that on my chin but please don’t refer to me as a random celebrity. Calling someone’s entire existence random is not cool. I am a creator. Call me that please. It’s a meme for you. For me it’s my identity,” she concluded.

Kusha’s assertive response underscores the ongoing debate about the evolving landscape of red carpet events and the increasing presence of content creators alongside traditional film industry figures. Her clarification of her past attendance and her insistence on being recognised as a creator highlight the tensions and evolving definitions of celebrity in the digital age.