Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela suffers a minor wardrobe mishap

Urvashi Rautela's Cannes look suffered a minor oopsie moment when fans noticed a hole on her couture gown, near her armpit. Urvashi's last look at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet made headlines for its flamboyance. But as Urvashi debuted her next look, she experienced a faux pas.

Did Urvashi Rautela suffer a fashion blunder at Cannes red carpet?

Urvashi was set to attend the screening of "O Agente Secreto" (L'Agent Secret/The Secret Agent) at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival and walked the red carpet in a black semi-sheer taffeta gown by Naja Saade, but the Internet quickly pointed out that her dress was torn near her left armpit.