Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela suffers a minor wardrobe mishap

Urvashi Rautela's Cannes look suffered a minor oopsie moment when fans noticed a hole on her couture gown, near her armpit. Urvashi's last look at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet made headlines for its flamboyance. But as Urvashi debuted her next look, she experienced a faux pas.
Urvashi was set to attend the screening of "O Agente Secreto" (L'Agent Secret/The Secret Agent) at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival and walked the red carpet in a black semi-sheer taffeta gown by Naja Saade, but the Internet quickly pointed out that her dress was torn near her left armpit.
In a new footage, Urvashi can be seen waving to paparazzi in the voluminous silk gown from Naja Saade Couture. As she raised her hand to wave at the cameras, viewers noticed a hole near her arm.
One user commented on their story, “Is that a hole there????” Another X user sarcastically asked, “First Indian to have a torn dress at Cannes?” The gown features sheer full-length sleeves with a crew neckline, a plunging sweetheart neckline detail, a corseted bodice that hugs her midriff, a cinched waist, and a pleated, voluminous silk skirt with layers, creating a floor-length silhouette with a train at the back.
Her styling included a twisted updo, an embellished pink clutch, emerald-cut earrings, a glossy coral brown lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara-enhanced lashes, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and darkened brows.
Urvashi Rautela's Day 1 look featured a gown custom-designed by Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco; the gown valued at $4.84 million, was a stunning tribute to the Mosaic art of Mexico. She paired it with jewellery worth $151 million, featuring iconic pieces like Moussaieff Red, Oppenheimer Blue, Dresden Green, and Tiffany Yellow diamonds. She also threw in an audacious Judith Leiber scarlet parrot clutch encrusted with real diamonds, valued at approximately 6 lakhs!