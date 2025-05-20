Lisa Ray opens up about turning 50, menopause, and embracing midlife with confidence

Actress and author Lisa Ray recently opened up on Instagram about how turning 50 marked a pivotal moment in her life, encouraging a deeper and more authentic dialogue around menopause and midlife. She emphasised the importance of viewing these natural transitions not as consumer-driven trends, but as profound and empowering phases of life.
In her heartfelt and “thought-provoking” post, Lisa wrote: “This compelling and thought-provoking post has to be shared widely. I sincerely hope both menopause and mid-lifing are not hijacked into a solely opportunist, consumerist space. We certainly are seeing the signs — on social media at least.”
Reflecting on her own journey, Lisa shared how embracing her 50s brought a sense of renewed confidence, curiosity, and joy. She described it as a time of personal transformation and liberation, especially through candid conversations with her close friend.
“Turning 50 was a significant turning point in my life. Embracing my wisdom age with equal parts sass and childlike enthusiasm has made all the difference. Speaking openly about all things ‘Primetime’ with one of my oldest besties @sujstyle has been revolutionary,” she shared.
Lisa also stressed the need for reliable medical guidance when navigating menopause, warning against the overreliance on social media and wellness influencers.
“As the daughter of a PhD researcher, I need to go deeper and know more. This post by @saffrontrail beautifully distills the question ‘Why Menopause?’ from a biological and evolutionary perspective. It’s revolutionary. Read and share — let’s marvel together,” she urged.
“But most importantly, consult a qualified medical professional to manage peri- and menopausal symptoms. Don’t rely solely on social media for your health information,” she added, using the hashtags #PurposeAfter50 and #53andThriving.
Lisa Ray began her acting career in 1994 with the film Hanste Khelte, and has often chosen roles with strong social messages, most notably in Water (2005), which was nominated for an Oscar. She was last seen in the 2021 film 99 Songs, a music-centric drama directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, where she appeared alongside debutants Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas, as well as Aditya Seal and Manisha Koirala.