Actors Nussrat Jahan and Yash Daasguptaa 'unfollow' each other on Instagram; fans speculate break-up

Just last month actor-producer and real-life couple Nussrat Jahan and Yash Daasgupta were seen hand-in-hand promoting for their latest film Aarii that saw Mousumi Chatterjee making a comeback in Bengali cinema. But things don't look very rosy between the two, as the actor-couple have unfollowed each other on Instagram. The stories that both have put up on social media, add up to the speculations.

Do Nussrat Jahan and Yash Daasgupta's Instagram stories hint at a possible break-up?

While Yash was seen putting up a story of a man walking alone that says, "In the end...you only have yourself" and in the next story, he puts a story with his elder son, from his previous marriage. Nussrat on the other hand shares a picture with her son Yishaan, with Yash, probably from the hills, with two mugs of hot chocolate and a glass of cold coffee.