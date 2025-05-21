Actors Nussrat Jahan and Yash Daasguptaa 'unfollow' each other on Instagram; fans speculate break-up

Just last month actor-producer and real-life couple Nussrat Jahan and Yash Daasgupta were seen hand-in-hand promoting for their latest film Aarii that saw Mousumi Chatterjee making a comeback in Bengali cinema. But things don't look very rosy between the two, as the actor-couple have unfollowed each other on Instagram. The stories that both have put up on social media, add up to the speculations.
While Yash was seen putting up a story of a man walking alone that says, "In the end...you only have yourself" and in the next story, he puts a story with his elder son, from his previous marriage. Nussrat on the other hand shares a picture with her son Yishaan, with Yash, probably from the hills, with two mugs of hot chocolate and a glass of cold coffee.
Probably as a result of this unfollowing each other of Instagram, none of their posts has the other person on collaboration or is tagged, though their fashion shoots or casual pictures of them together are still on each other's profiles.
In a recently held private event, though both Nussrat and Yash were supposed to be present together and walk the ramp on behalf of a popular couturier brand, as per the invite, only Nussrat was present.
Notably, Nussrat got married to Kolkata businessman Nikhil Jain at Turkey I 2019. The wedding was later declared legally invalid by a Kolkata court. The court ruled that the marriage, while celebrated in Turkey, was not registered and thus not legally valid in India.
Is this rift between Yash and Nussrat just a speculation, or does it really mean to be something deeper? Only time can tell, since none of them has opened up on this officially!