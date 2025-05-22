Cannes 2025: Internet thinks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari's looks are a nod to Operation Sindoor

Interestingly,many fans were quick to point out that the sindoor on Aishwarya's head might very well be a sign on her part to put an end to the cycle of divorce rumours,especially as she was recently spotted with her husband Abhishek Bachchan at a family wedding.

Aishwarya has often worn vermillion to red carpets and events and for Aditi, this is her first Cannes appearance after wedding. However, fans would rather believe this to be a show of support to India's military action than a simple coincidence.

"A big thank you for proudly showcasing our traditions on a global stage. Your elegance in a white Benarasi saree with sindoor is a beautiful tribute to the brave soldiers of India," a fan wrote on X.

"Aishwarya in a sari, sindoor shining under the Cannes lights—felt less like fashion, more like quiet power. . In the week of Operation Sindoor, that image did more than words ever could," wrote another.