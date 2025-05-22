Cannes 2025: Internet thinks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari's looks are a nod to Operation Sindoor

The sindoor took centre stage at the Cannes Film Festival this year as not one but two Bollywood icons spotlighted the vermillion. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore some vibrant sindoor with her ivory Manish Malhotra saree as she walked the red carpet at Cannes, Aditi Rao Hydari too wore a visible speck of red with her scarlet Raw Mango saree during a photocall.
This comes less than a fortnight after commencement of Operation Sindoor -- a retaliation from India against Pakistan’s recent terror attack. While it's not out of character for Indian stars to wear a saree and sindoor on international red carpets, the gesture hits different this year, as the Internet noted.
The name Operation Sindoor was chosen to evoke a sense of resilience in the face of the Pahalgam terror attack, where many Indian men were killed in front of their wives.
Aditi Rao Hydari's husband, Siddharth, shared her picture on Instagram with the caption, “My love at Cannes, the sindoor though.” A fan commented,"I’m so proud of Aishwarya Rai. Regardless of all the hate, she showed up as strong and as beautiful as ever. That too wearing sindoor in the midst of Operation Sindoor."
Interestingly,many fans were quick to point out that the sindoor on Aishwarya's head might very well be a sign on her part to put an end to the cycle of divorce rumours,especially as she was recently spotted with her husband Abhishek Bachchan at a family wedding.
Aishwarya has often worn vermillion to red carpets and events and for Aditi, this is her first Cannes appearance after wedding. However, fans would rather believe this to be a show of support to India's military action than a simple coincidence.
"A big thank you for proudly showcasing our traditions on a global stage. Your elegance in a white Benarasi saree with sindoor is a beautiful tribute to the brave soldiers of India," a fan wrote on X.
"Aishwarya in a sari, sindoor shining under the Cannes lights—felt less like fashion, more like quiet power. . In the week of Operation Sindoor, that image did more than words ever could," wrote another.