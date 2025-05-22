Farah Khan turns Shah Rukh Khan into a chef

In a recent hilarious advertisement, filmmaker Farah Khan turned Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan into a chef.

The amusing clip showcases Shah Rukh like never before, blending humour and charm as he tries his hand at cooking under Farah’s playful direction. Shah Rukh is seen chopping onions in Myntra’s latest campaign for EORS 2025.

Farah Khan collaborates with SRK yet again, with Kiara Advani for the first time

Farah Khan teams up with Shah Rukh and Kiara Advani for their first-ever commercial together. However, Farah shakes things up by cancelling the planned ad shoot. To add to the fun, the choreographer enlists her favorite celebrity house help, Dilip, to help manage the actors by assigning them chores instead of acting.

In the video, what unfolds is a hilarious comedy of errors as Shah Rukh and Kiara find themselves doing everything but shooting the commercial. From chopping vegetables and playing dumb charades to taking selfies with the crew and running errands, the pair gets amusingly caught up in Farah’s growing list of chores. The ad concludes with Shah Rukh and Kiara relaxing with popcorn, entertained by Farah’s spontaneous dance rehearsal.

The Kabir Singh actress shared the video on her Instagram handle, writing, “Came ready to shoot but @iamsrk and I ended up doing everything except the ad! @farahkhankunder cancelled it—and honestly, can’t blame her.”

Interestingly, Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share a longstanding friendship that spans many years. They have worked together on numerous successful films, such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year. This ad marks Farah Khan’s first project with Kiara Advani.

(Edited by Prattusa Mallik)