How did reality star Kim Kardashian graduate without a college degree? Find out

Kim Kardashian, the media mogul and Skims founder, has officially graduated from law school—without ever stepping into a traditional college classroom. The reality TV star turned legal advocate took to Instagram to share the news, marking the end of a rigorous six-year journey that saw her balancing legal studies with motherhood, multiple business ventures, and constant camera time.
The graduation ceremony, reportedly a surprise organised by her family and mentors, was held privately and attended by close friends and loved ones. Kim, 43, delivered an emotional speech, reflecting on her unconventional route into law: “All of you guys have been on this journey with me,” she said, referencing the public support she’s received since announcing her legal ambitions.
Kim opted to skip law school and instead enrolled in California’s Law Office Study Program, an alternative pathway that allows aspiring lawyers to ‘read the law’ under a practising attorney. The method—legal in only four U.S. states (California, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington)—requires a four-year apprenticeship at a legal firm, clocking at least 18 hours a week, five of which must be under direct supervision.
Monthly exams and semi-annual progress reports are mandatory throughout. One of her mentors called her commitment ‘the most inspiring’ they had witnessed, citing over 5,000 hours of legal study. “She did it while raising four children, running businesses, filming shows and showing up in courtrooms to advocate for others,” they said.
Kim has already passed the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), a prerequisite for sitting the California Bar. Her next step is the bar exam, which, if passed, would officially grant her a licence to practise law in the state. The inspiration behind her legal pursuit? A video she saw on social media that left her feeling ‘dumbfounded’. Later, she said “I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it.”