How did reality star Kim Kardashian graduate without a college degree? Find out

Her outfit for the day was signature Kim: a grey sweater, leather skirt, black stockings, and white pumps.

Kim has already passed the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), a prerequisite for sitting the California Bar. Her next step is the bar exam, which, if passed, would officially grant her a licence to practise law in the state. The inspiration behind her legal pursuit? A video she saw on social media that left her feeling ‘dumbfounded’. Later, she said “I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it.”