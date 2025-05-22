Suniel Shetty confirms Athiya Shetty has quit Bollywood after just 4 films

Suniel Shetty has confirmed that his daughter, Athiya Shetty, has quietly stepped away from Bollywood after appearing in just four films. Suniel opened up about Athiya’s decision in a recent interview, revealing that she has consciously chosen to distance herself from the limelight and pursue a life away from the film industry.
The Hera Pheri actor shared, "She said, 'Baba, I don't want to' and she just left. And that's what I salute." Suniel Shetty shared that Athiya was never in a rush to climb the typical ladder of Bollywood stardom.
According to him, her choices have always been rooted in personal happiness and fulfillment rather than fame. He acknowledged that the film industry isn’t for everyone and that Athiya has found joy and contentment in motherhood. “And today, she's got the best role of her life. You know, she's working in the best film - and that is life. The role of a mother. And she's loving it,” he said in the interview.
Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Hero, a romantic action film produced by Salman Khan, which introduced her as a promising new face in the industry. She went on to star in Mubarakan (2017) and later appeared in Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019) opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Despite her striking screen presence and solid performances, Athiya’s acting career didn’t gain major momentum, and she remained selective about her roles.
Athiya, who married cricketer KL Rahul in a private ceremony in 2023, has gradually shifted her focus toward fashion, wellness, and philanthropy. She remains active on social media where she collaborates with brands and shares glimpses of her personal and professional life outside of films. While she hasn't explicitly stated that she has 'quit' acting, Suniel’s statement makes it clear that a return to the silver screen isn’t on her immediate agenda.
Suniel Shetty also expressed his joy of becoming a grandfather in an earlier interview. The actor talked about how beautifully Athiya has embraced motherhood. "Athiya has embraced motherhood like a fish to water. She's absolutely fantastic. Every father thinks of their daughters as little babies. I also thought so and wondered if she'll be able to handle motherhood, but she's unbelievable! I keep telling Mana every single day about how proud I'm of Athiya. The way she has adapted to this new life, is going about things and went about her delivery makes me feel so proud. She took everything to her stride," he said.
Athiya and KL Rahul welcomed a baby girl in March this year and have kept her name Evaarah, as shared by the couple on their Instagram handle.