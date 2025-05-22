Suniel Shetty confirms Athiya Shetty has quit Bollywood after just 4 films

Suniel Shetty has confirmed that his daughter, Athiya Shetty, has quietly stepped away from Bollywood after appearing in just four films. Suniel opened up about Athiya’s decision in a recent interview, revealing that she has consciously chosen to distance herself from the limelight and pursue a life away from the film industry.

Did Athiya Shetty quit acting? Here's what her father Suniel Shetty, had to say

The Hera Pheri actor shared, "She said, 'Baba, I don't want to' and she just left. And that's what I salute." Suniel Shetty shared that Athiya was never in a rush to climb the typical ladder of Bollywood stardom.

According to him, her choices have always been rooted in personal happiness and fulfillment rather than fame. He acknowledged that the film industry isn’t for everyone and that Athiya has found joy and contentment in motherhood. “And today, she's got the best role of her life. You know, she's working in the best film - and that is life. The role of a mother. And she's loving it,” he said in the interview.