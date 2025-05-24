Kiara Advani's bikini body for Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ is all about discipline, here’s how

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani, who is now in the best of her pregnancy glow phase, is the talk of the town as the teaser of Hrithik Roshan's War 2 revealed Kiara's stunning bikini bod. While we were admiring her washboard abs and toned legs and glutes, nutrition coach Nicole Linhares Kedia shared the actress's transformation regimen.
Celebrity nutritionist Nicole Linhares Kedia recently opened up about her experience working with Kiara Advani for her upcoming role in War 2, and her words reflect not just admiration but deep respect for the actress’s commitment. "Her dedication and discipline were commendable," says Nicole.
She adds that with Kiara's first-ever bikini shot, all she wanted to be in the best shape of her life. She knew the physical prep had to match the emotional weight of the moment. But for Kiara, quick fixes were never an option.
Nicole, who spearheaded her transformation, recalls the clarity and conviction Kiara brought to the table. “She wasn’t looking for a crash diet or a quick fix. She wanted something sustainable, holistic – and something that made her feel strong.”
Kiara, known for her love of home-cooked meals, didn’t have to overhaul her entire eating style, but precision became key. The transformation focused on dialling in her macros, increasing protein intake, and maintaining a steady caloric deficit. Every detail mattered.
“Our goal was to tone and build lean muscle while reducing body fat, and that meant every ingredient had to be measured and even down to the oil used in cooking or a few shavings of Parmesan in her Buddha bowl. It wasn’t about removing foods she loved, but optimizing what she ate to align with the goal of getting her into her best shape”, says Nicole.
Her entire routine was synced with her workout schedule and strength training, weights, cardio, and swimming. Everything from her meal timings, to training windows, and even caffeine intake was structured around this rhythm. With her demanding shoot schedule and training simultaneously, her body needed recovery, and building a strong sleep-wake routine helped them optimize everything else. She was in bed by 8 pm. Her dedication and discipline was commendable, added Nicole.
Her meals, though calculated, remained enjoyable. Mornings started with her favourite protein pancakes made with oat and walnut flour, protein powder, maple syrup, and topped with berries and homemade hazelnut butter. Every element from protein intake and fibre balance to resistance training and cardio, was structured to achieve a sculpted yet functional physique.
Kiara’s daily diet included thoughtfully prepared meals that offered both comfort and performance-based nutrition. “Her mornings always started with her non-negotiable protein pancakes,” Nicole says. “That little ritual never changed.” The rest of the day included dishes like grilled chicken, chicken curries, asparagus, baby potatoes, avocado, edamame pesto hummus, and even sattu chaas for hydration and recovery.
The objective was clear: fat loss and muscle toning. “The goal wasn’t just weight loss, it was about looking sculpted, strong, and camera-ready,” Nicole emphasizes. “We placed heavy emphasis on high protein intake with adequate fibre… The combination helped her achieve a ripped, toned look while keeping her body fueled and functional during long working hours.”
When it came to prepping for the much-anticipated bikini scene, every detail was carefully mapped out. “We didn’t do anything drastic or unhealthy, no extreme cutting or water depletion,” Nicole recalls. “I coordinated with the local chefs every night after dinner to plan the next day’s meals... We designed menus that aligned with her macros and the demands of the shoot.”
“This journey was more than just about a physical transformation it was about trust, discipline, and shared ambition,” Nicole reflects. “Kiara was incredibly committed. She doesn’t believe in shortcuts, and she showed up for herself every single day.”
“Watching her walk onto that set—calm, confident, and completely owning the moment was unforgettable,” she adds. “She didn’t just prepare for a role. She lived it. And together, we created a memory for life.”