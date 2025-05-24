Kiara Advani's bikini body for Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ is all about discipline, here’s how

Celebrity nutritionist Nicole Linhares Kedia recently opened up about her experience working with Kiara Advani for her upcoming role in War 2, and her words reflect not just admiration but deep respect for the actress’s commitment. "Her dedication and discipline were commendable," says Nicole.

She adds that with Kiara's first-ever bikini shot, all she wanted to be in the best shape of her life. She knew the physical prep had to match the emotional weight of the moment. But for Kiara, quick fixes were never an option.