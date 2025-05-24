Samyukta Hornad pays tribute to Soundarya in exclusive shoot celebrating Karnataka handlooms

With eyes that mirrored the monsoon skies and a grace as gentle as Malnad rains, late actress Soundarya as Nagi in Dweepa (2002) occupies a special place in our hearts forever. Draped in simple cotton saris, her beauty and expressive silences spoke volumes, embodying the quiet strength of a woman rooted in land and legacy. Set against the backdrop of a village fated to drown under rising dam waters, the film that began shooting in 2000 explored displacement, resilience and ecological loss. Under Girish Kasaravalli’s direction, Soundarya’s luminous performance even earned her the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actress.
The Malnad connection
As the monsoon rains return to bless Bengaluru with their gentle embrace, this week, Indulge brought a slice of that timeless Malnad beauty to life, drawing inspiration from Soundarya’s iconic ensembles in Dweepa, almost 25 years later.
“She’s been such an inspiration to all of us, not just actors, because she was a proud Kannadathi. She had this quality we call lakshana, which is more than grace. There’s no English word for it. It’s in your eyes, your face and in how you carry a sari. Soundarya ma’am was doing this way before it became trendy. Today, we wear handloom saris with modern jewellery, but she embodied elegance and pride in her roots long ago. To us, she wasn’t just beauty personified; Soundarya literally means beauty. She was fierce, grounded and iconic,” gushes Samyukta who also traces her roots to the Malnad region.
Textiles take the spotlight
For this week’s cover, we featured the charming actress who donned four saris in four distinct drapes. Each look sourced from and styled by Vayaka, a Bengaluru-based label founded by Priyanaka Rajwar and Roli Mishra, who define themselves as revivalists of India’s rich textile heritage. Their exquisite collection beautifully showcases the intricate weaves of Karnataka, with a contemporary touch.
In many of your films, we also see you playing characters who wear or even weave saris. Tell us about your love for handloom, the textiles you adore and what sustainability means to you when it comes to fashion?
The thing about saris is that you can wear them in any season — they’re so versatile and come in so many different fabrics. What I love about handloom, especially after learning a bit of weaving myself, is how weather-friendly and gentle it is on the skin. You can jump around, work all day and it still holds — just a quick iron and it’s good to go. It can be casual or formal. When you style it with contemporary jewellery, it can become party wear. If you’ve followed me over the past 15 years, you’ll know that I design a lot of my outfits using fabrics from my ajji’s (grandmom) wardrobe. I’ve got handloom gowns with checks that I pair with boots — it’s such a statement. So at most award shows, you’ll see me wearing these handloom gowns or drapes where I feel like I’m carrying my ajji with me when I walk. It’s deeply emotional, it’s not just fashion, it feels like home.
CREDITS:
Hair & makeup: Romi Thokchom
Assistant: Sophia Thokchom
Photographer: Nithish Ayyod
Assistants: Kirthiraj V & Dhanush M
Wardrobe: Vayaka & Aham Jewellery
Location: Rudraksha, Shankaraa Foundation & Praana Animal Foundation