Samyukta Hornad pays tribute to Soundarya in exclusive shoot celebrating Karnataka handlooms

In many of your films, we also see you playing characters who wear or even weave saris. Tell us about your love for handloom, the textiles you adore and what sustainability means to you when it comes to fashion?

The thing about saris is that you can wear them in any season — they’re so versatile and come in so many different fabrics. What I love about handloom, especially after learning a bit of weaving myself, is how weather-friendly and gentle it is on the skin. You can jump around, work all day and it still holds — just a quick iron and it’s good to go. It can be casual or formal. When you style it with contemporary jewellery, it can become party wear. If you’ve followed me over the past 15 years, you’ll know that I design a lot of my outfits using fabrics from my ajji’s (grandmom) wardrobe. I’ve got handloom gowns with checks that I pair with boots — it’s such a statement. So at most award shows, you’ll see me wearing these handloom gowns or drapes where I feel like I’m carrying my ajji with me when I walk. It’s deeply emotional, it’s not just fashion, it feels like home.