Vikrant Massey visits Art of Living Ashram in Bengaluru as part of preparations for ‘White’

The preparations for the upcoming film White are underway, The film stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role, and delves deep into the life and teachings of the spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The film promises to blend gripping storytelling with profound spiritual insight, marking a bold new chapter in socially conscious and globally relevant filmmaking. On Saturday, the team shared an update with regards to the preparation laying the foundation for an authentic and immersive cinematic journey.

What is Vikrant Massey doing at Art of Living Ashram in Bengaluru

As part of this preparation, producer Mahaveer Jain personally paid a visit to the Art of Living Ashram in Bengaluru. Vikrant participated in the Happiness Program, a signature breathwork and meditation course founded by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar himself.

A photograph shared from the ashram beautifully captures this serene moment, with the group dressed in simple white attire, embodying the film’s spiritual essence. They wrote in the caption, “Hearts Filled with Gratitude. Grateful for this wisdom Gurudev Sri Sri @gurudev”.

Directed by Montoo Bassi, the film is set to commence shooting in Colombia this July. It is an ambitious and visionary endeavor from Mahaveer Jain Films and Marflix Pictures. Known for championing stories with social impact and cinematic scale, Mahaveer Jain and Siddharth Anand continue to expand their creative footprints, further establishing their reputation for delivering films that combine scale, substance, and social consciousness.

Speculation around Vikrant’s involvement began when the actor was seen sporting significantly longer hair and undergoing physical transformations. Talking about the spiritual leader, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is also referred to as Gurudev.From around the mid 1970s, he worked as an apprentice under Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, the founder of Transcendental Meditation. In 1981, he founded the Art of Living Foundation. In 1983, he held the first Art of Living course in Switzerland.

Vikrant made his transition to cinema by playing supporting roles in films such as Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do and Half Girlfriend.

