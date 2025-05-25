Actor Plabita Borthakur speaks about her versatile projects, making her Assamese debut, and how cinema and culture are interconnected.

A

It’s very different with nothing in common at all except that we were making a film. Professionalism is very different like being on time and how much we are shooting. Also, Assamese industry doesn’t have a lot of money because it is not in the Assamese culture to come and watch movies. Youngsters usually go for Hindi or English films. I feel we need to build that culture because when you do not have a lot of returns you don’t want to invest on it. But I enjoyed the process. I got to see a lot of places in Assam I had previously not been to. Another thing I absolutely loved was that there was not a lot of hierarchy among the crew. Everybody in the team ate together etc. In Bombay when we shoot, it’s very different. Usually actors, producers and directors eat together or the spot boy will not eat with you. So, I liked the fact that here everyone was making a film together.