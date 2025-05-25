Actor Plabita Borthakur speaks about her versatile projects, making her Assamese debut, and how cinema and culture are interconnected
You have seen and applauded her performance in Lipstick under my Burkha and now it’s time to take a look at her versatility. She is none other than Assamese actor Plabita Borthakur. While in Kolkata for the inauguration of Haraf, a unique exhibition on Bengal’s first typesets, she got candid with Indulge.
Excerpts:
How important is the cinematic medium in preserving the past?
Not a lot of people read books or listen to audio-books. But we have so many viewers who watch films, shows, serials, or anything. It’s one of the easiest forms to imbibe because you don’t need the kind of focus you need to read a book or listen to an audio-book. Also, this medium has a very big reach. I think it’s important to use it to create all sorts of awareness and at the same time entertain the viewers. Nowadays in fact there are so many documentaries about culture. When I watch them I wished history was taught like that. It’s a great medium for culture; and there are lots of stories which talk about it and how culture is evolving.
Your series Pyaar Testing is streaming. What made you choose the role?
I liked the concept. As a person I do not believe in meeting someone two or three times and getting married to them. But it’s also very easy for me to say this because I am living in an urban society. However, my character Amrita lives with her family in Jaipur. That is what interested me like how is she going to find this midway path between keeping her parents values at heart and also going for what she wants without compromising.
In real life if you had to lay down certain rules for love, like your role, what would they be?
I don’t believe in rules. I think when you know it, you know it. But instead of laying out rules, I believe in spending time and getting to know each other. When I already am in a relationship my rules are do not shy away from confrontation, whenever there is a problem, discuss, argue if needed but sort it out. I like clear communication.
Do you have an image of your marriage considering trending aesthetic and fashion changes?
I don’t care! (Laughs). If you want to get married with somebody just get married. Honestly, maybe other people would feel differently because a bride gets her hair and makeup done for the special day only once. I get ready every other day for some event or shoot. More than that I have never been into these grand events.
You made your Assamese film debut last year with Protishruti. How would you draw a parallel between the two industries?
It’s very different with nothing in common at all except that we were making a film. Professionalism is very different like being on time and how much we are shooting. Also, Assamese industry doesn’t have a lot of money because it is not in the Assamese culture to come and watch movies. Youngsters usually go for Hindi or English films. I feel we need to build that culture because when you do not have a lot of returns you don’t want to invest on it. But I enjoyed the process. I got to see a lot of places in Assam I had previously not been to. Another thing I absolutely loved was that there was not a lot of hierarchy among the crew. Everybody in the team ate together etc. In Bombay when we shoot, it’s very different. Usually actors, producers and directors eat together or the spot boy will not eat with you. So, I liked the fact that here everyone was making a film together.
How do you choose a project?
The only reason I would not do a film is if I see the message that it is sending is not matching with my own values at all. Other than that the script, character, or the directors should excite me.
Would you be open to doing Bengali content?
We have such great cinema from Bengal and I would love be a part of it.
Directors you want to work with?
Sriram Raghavan, Vikramaditya Motwane and more.
One advice your sister has given you considering she is also in the industry?
Give the audition and forget about it.
Two advise for someone who is a first time solo traveler.
Don’t try to plan too much and go with the flow. Do some research for your safety.
Tell us about Plabita the musician?
I am working on some originals.