Freddie Mercury’s secret love child details revealed; does the singer have a daughter?

A new biography of Queen’s legendary frontman, Freddie Mercury, is making waves with a stunning revelation: the rock icon may have had a secret daughter. Titled Love, Freddie, the book is written by acclaimed rock journalist Lesley-Ann Jones and introduces the story of a woman known only as B, who claims to be Mercury’s only child. Now 48 years old, B lives in Europe, works in the medical field, and is a mother herself.
According to Jones, B was conceived during an affair between Mercury and the wife of one of his closest friends while the friend was away on a lengthy business trip. The woman, a devout Roman Catholic, reportedly refused to consider abortion. The affair happened just a year after Queen’s timeless hit, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” topped the charts.
The existence of the child remained a well-guarded secret, known only to a handful of Mercury’s most trusted confidants, including his family, Queen bandmates, and Mary Austin, the woman Mercury once planned to marry. Although they never had children, Mary remained a lifelong companion and one of the few people who allegedly knew the truth. In a handwritten letter shared in the book, B writes: “Freddie Mercury was and is my father. From the moment I was born, we shared a deep, loving bond that lasted until the final years of his life. He cherished me deeply.”
Jones elaborates that the three adults- Mercury, his friend, and the child’s mother who worked together to raise B. Despite his demanding career, Mercury stayed in close contact, even calling his daughter daily while touring. Before his untimely death in 1991 from AIDS-related pneumonia, Mercury entrusted B with 17 volumes of his private journals, which she has kept secret until now. Why speak out after all these years? “After decades of lies and speculation, it’s time to let Freddie speak for himself,” B says. “Revealing my truth at this stage in my life is a choice I’ve made on my own terms.”